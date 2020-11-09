After funding cut, Wyoming Legislature advances bill to boost fees to cover indigent burial program

Over the summer, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced hundreds of millions of dollars in budget cuts.

In addition to closed rest areas, reductions in early intervention programs and layoffs, the cuts included the elimination of funding for things like Wyoming’s $281,000 indigent burial program, which covers the cost of interning people who die without money or family to bury them.

Though some counties cover those costs through their own budgets, others have no contingency to budget for them, relying heavily on money from the Department of Family Services. Without the program, funeral directors around Wyoming would have had just $132,000 in one-time funding to reimburse the cost of those burials, savings that could quickly run out.

“When that funding is eliminated or spent, then we just have to go without funding,” Sherlyn Kaiser of the Wyoming Funeral Directors Association said Monday.

That might not be a problem for long, however. On Monday, the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions advanced legislation that, if passed this winter, would impose a $5 fee on all death certificates issued in Wyoming to help pay for those burials.