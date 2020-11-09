After funding cut, Wyoming Legislature advances bill to boost fees to cover indigent burial program

Over the summer, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced hundreds of millions of dollars in budget cuts.
In addition to closed rest areas, reductions in early intervention programs and layoffs, the cuts included the elimination of funding for things like Wyoming’s $281,000 indigent burial program, which covers the cost of interning people who die without money or family to bury them.
Though some counties cover those costs through their own budgets, others have no contingency to budget for them, relying heavily on money from the Department of Family Services. Without the program, funeral directors around Wyoming would have had just $132,000 in one-time funding to reimburse the cost of those burials, savings that could quickly run out.
“When that funding is eliminated or spent, then we just have to go without funding,” Sherlyn Kaiser of the Wyoming Funeral Directors Association said Monday.
That might not be a problem for long, however. On Monday, the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions advanced legislation that, if passed this winter, would impose a $5 fee on all death certificates issued in Wyoming to help pay for those burials.
The proposal is nothing new: A similar piece of legislation was passed as part of the 2020 budget bill only to be vetoed by Gordon, who said the line item should have been introduced as a standalone bill.
Monday’s bill, however, would go one step further than that initial piece of legislation. It would essentially treat the Department of Health as a 24th Wyoming county, allowing revenues from those fees to replace funding eliminated under Gordon’s budget cuts.
Though some members — such as Casper Sen. Bill Landen — expressed concern that the bill potentially went too far and could affect underserved counties’ ability to cover those costs, Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, noted that a vast majority of burials are handled by the state.
If expanded, the money flowing into the estimated $185,000 fund every year would solve most of the state’s problems and, therefore, the counties’ problems in addressing those costs, Scott said.
The bill ultimately passed, with Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, the only vote in opposition.
