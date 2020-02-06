After Iowa chaos, Wyoming Democrats reaffirm confidence in upcoming caucus vote

Wyoming, however, will do things differently, allocating delegates for the first time with a ranked-choice system that allows voters to list up to five candidates. The system will be administered in cooperation with the state and county parties at reporting stations all across the state. To tabulate those results, which will be filled out manually, the Democrats’ State Central Committee will be using scanning software by a firm called ClearBallot, which has been used to administrate elections in numerous, high-profile jurisdictions throughout the country.

Those results will then be scanned in by the county party using a secure computer and transferring those encrypted files over a secure Wi-Fi connection to the Democratic headquarters, where the results will then be tabulated.

To offer additional redundancy in the process, the scanned ballots will also be available for Democrats to verify that those counts were correct with the hard copies retained by the county parties in the “unlikely event” a hand recount is necessary, Hebert said.

“This software has been tested in multiple actual elections in multiple states and municipalities,” Hebert said. “We’re not going to run into an issue where we realize that, ‘Hey, this hasn’t actually been beta tested.’”