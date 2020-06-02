After near-miss in Legislature, nonprofits excluded from state's business relief package

Nonprofit organizations have been left out of the first round of funding from Wyoming’s multi-million dollar COVID-19 relief package, according to rules issued by the Wyoming Business Council late Friday afternoon.
Though last-minute efforts to remove them were narrowly defeated by the Wyoming Legislature during its special session last month, the final rules for the $50 million in funding — which allows small Wyoming-based businesses up to $50,000 to make up for revenues lost to the COVID-19 pandemic — omitted nonprofit organizations from consideration for the funds, taking lawmakers and some in the nonprofit community by surprise.
Nonprofit organizations could still be eligible for future rounds of funding when the rules for rounds two and three of the grant program are released in July. The potential for that actually happening, however, is low, particularly after lawmakers pressed Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell — whose agency drafted the rules — for answers Monday afternoon.
“That was a tough one,” Dorrell told committee members. “I think it was very, very clear from the Senate and from the House that businesses were the intent.”
“I think with that, we definitely wanted to make sure that the primary businesses who ultimately support nonprofits are taken care of first,” he added.
The question of whether nonprofits — many of whom did not qualify for the federal Paycheck Protection Program passed by Congress earlier this year — should be covered or not became a sticking point for lawmakers after some pondered whether giving money to ideologically minded nonprofits was a prudent use of taxpayer dollars. If open to all nonprofits, some feared, everything from Chambers of Commerce to rural, community-based electrical cooperatives could have been lumped into a category with special interest groups and community service organizations.
The nonprofit sector, however, is extremely diverse, according to Wyoming Nonprofit Network director Jody Shields, with many nonprofits counting differing governing structures and revenue streams that make it difficult to prescribe one solution. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, echoed that idea during testimony by Dorrell on Monday.
"I think there's this false belief that all we're talking about with nonprofits is organizations that that send out flyers once a year begging for money," he said. "But that's just not what we're talking about here. We've got a lot of health care related organizations that deal in revenue and expenditures just like a for-profit corporation, but they don't file tax forms that are for-profit tax forms they have other constraints on them."
While cash flow to many of those nonprofit organizations has been aided by private donations — according to a Wyoming Community Foundation survey, philanthropic activity increased by more than $300 million, or 58 percent, year over year in March and April alone — many organizations not considered to be a priority have seen traditional revenue streams slow to a trickle while demand for services remain higher than ever.
“Maybe they're not on the front lines and so don't qualify for COVID relief efforts because they're not feeding people or helping people pay their rent,” Shields told the Star-Tribune. “But maybe they’re providing after school programs, or maybe they’re a museum, doing the type of work that aren't going to qualify for those kind of funds.”
In recent weeks, Shields — whose organization represents 501(c)(3) groups — has been pushing for language specifically limiting eligibility to those service organizations, who already adhere to an existing vetting process in order to maintain their designation. However, conversations this week have given her little confidence that those organizations will be included in future funding.
“Maybe things will change this week," Shields said. "But right now, based on that conversation I listened to on why nonprofits were not included, I don’t have any kind of assurance that they would be included, either.”
Star-Tribune staff reporter Camille Erickson contributed to this report.
