After near-miss in Legislature, nonprofits excluded from state's business relief package

The question of whether nonprofits — many of whom did not qualify for the federal Paycheck Protection Program passed by Congress earlier this year — should be covered or not became a sticking point for lawmakers after some pondered whether giving money to ideologically minded nonprofits was a prudent use of taxpayer dollars. If open to all nonprofits, some feared, everything from Chambers of Commerce to rural, community-based electrical cooperatives could have been lumped into a category with special interest groups and community service organizations.

The nonprofit sector, however, is extremely diverse, according to Wyoming Nonprofit Network director Jody Shields, with many nonprofits counting differing governing structures and revenue streams that make it difficult to prescribe one solution. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, echoed that idea during testimony by Dorrell on Monday.

"I think there's this false belief that all we're talking about with nonprofits is organizations that that send out flyers once a year begging for money," he said. "But that's just not what we're talking about here. We've got a lot of health care related organizations that deal in revenue and expenditures just like a for-profit corporation, but they don't file tax forms that are for-profit tax forms they have other constraints on them."