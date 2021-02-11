After record wildfire season, lawmakers increase focus on Wyoming's forest health

Those efforts have been increasing as well. Last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Wyoming signed a shared stewardship agreement giving Wyoming even greater control of the state's woodlands — a move Wyoming State Forester Bill Crapser said has helped speed the rate of various “good neighbor authority” projects including timber and thinning initiatives. That plan has been panned by critics like the Sierra Club's Wyoming chapter Director Connie Wilbert, who told WyoFile last year the agreement "greatly increases the likelihood that the public, who own the forest, will be shut out (of decisions)."

Forest managers Wednesday warned lawmakers of other potential threats like pine and twig beetles that could potentially kill even more trees, leading to an increase in fuel loading that has helped fuel recent fires. Crapser told committee members that more than 169,000 acres of forest in the Southern Bighorn range and the Medicine Bow National Forest have been impacted by budworm as well, leading to additional concerns over the forest’s long-term health.