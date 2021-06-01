After surprise pet store discovery, no sign of invasive zebra mussels in Wyoming waters

“In the case of this situation with the moss balls, if we get a positive on a wastewater facility, it would mean we would ramp up monitoring at that facility,” Osterland said in an email.

One way these departments monitor and test water is through environmental DNA technology (eDNA). The highly sensitive tool can be utilized in flowing and standing water to detect whether or not a certain species is present. In fact, the technology is so sensitive that it may produce a positive result even if the species is dead. If that were to occur, follow up testing would ensue.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Wyoming Department of Agriculture’s efforts go beyond testing.

Boats and other watercraft have to go through mandatory inspection and possible sanitization before entering Wyoming’s waterways, particularly if the watercraft came from out of state. Once the boat is inspected, people receive a receipt as proof of inspection. Failing to get your boat inspected can result in citations and possible jail time if you are a repeat offender.

In 2020, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department documented 226 people who failed to stop at aquatic invasive species checkpoints. About half of these people were given warnings and half were given citations, according to Richard King, chief of Game and Fish.