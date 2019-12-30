After three years of decline, Wyoming's population grew in 2018-19, new data shows

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“The upheaval (that) happened this past summer was not reflected in the migration and population estimation period, but it will impact the state's economic trend,” Liu wrote. “Particularly given the fact that Wyoming's surrounding states’ unemployment rates are all lower than that of Wyoming and their job growths were faster, and this will attract many of our unemployed younger workers out.”

According to Liu, Wyoming’s three-year recovery has already seen signs of slowing in the final months of 2019 as job growth has diminished and unemployment has begun to rise after several months of decline.

Population still aging

Meanwhile, the state’s future has already begun to look grayer, with the ripples of the 2015 downturn in the state’s energy industry contributing to a marked decline in the state’s birthrate and an increasing gap between the state’s old and young populations. In an email, Liu noted that Wyoming still has a significant population gap between its baby boomers and those belonging to Generation X, with about 15,000 fewer individuals aged 45-54 compared to 55-64.