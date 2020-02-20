After USDA withdraws tracking rules, Wyoming court dismisses ranchers' lawsuit

CHEYENNE — A Wyoming federal district court has dismissed an October lawsuit filed on behalf of ranchers in Wyoming and Montana after the U.S. Department of Agriculture withdrew a 2019 mandate requiring cattle transported across state lines be tagged with radio frequency identification devices, known as RFIDs.

The lawsuit argued the mandate from the USDA to purchase those tags put an undue financial burden on ranchers whose business models require them to ship their cattle over state lines. These ranchers oftentimes do not have facilities accessible within their own state, requiring them to seek those resources over the border.

This, they argued, put them at an inherent financial disadvantage to other ranchers competing for the same market share, which they argued could potentially damage their operations.

“This could, in fact, cause the exodus of ranchers who are operating in outlying states, where their cattle must be shipped across state lines in order to reach the conclusion of the live cattle supply chain,” Bill Bullard, CEO of rancher advocacy group R-CALF USA, said in an October interview with the Star-Tribune.