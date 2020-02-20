After USDA withdraws tracking rules, Wyoming court dismisses ranchers' lawsuit

CHEYENNE — A Wyoming federal district court has dismissed an October lawsuit filed on behalf of ranchers in Wyoming and Montana after the U.S. Department of Agriculture withdrew a 2019 mandate requiring cattle transported across state lines be tagged with radio frequency identification devices, known as RFIDs.
The lawsuit argued the mandate from the USDA to purchase those tags put an undue financial burden on ranchers whose business models require them to ship their cattle over state lines. These ranchers oftentimes do not have facilities accessible within their own state, requiring them to seek those resources over the border.
This, they argued, put them at an inherent financial disadvantage to other ranchers competing for the same market share, which they argued could potentially damage their operations.
“This could, in fact, cause the exodus of ranchers who are operating in outlying states, where their cattle must be shipped across state lines in order to reach the conclusion of the live cattle supply chain,” Bill Bullard, CEO of rancher advocacy group R-CALF USA, said in an October interview with the Star-Tribune.
According to a news release from R-CALF USA, which filed the lawsuit, the court concluded there was no longer any "case or controversy" around the implementation of the tags, as the involved agencies had "officially and completely withdrawn their April mandate" requiring all cattle shipped over state lines to have the tags.
You have free articles remaining.
However, some contention remains over whether the repeal of the mandate — which essentially involved the deletion of several lines from a USDA website — actually amount to an official change in policy.
In a news release Wednesday, R-CALF USA's attorney, former gubernatorial candidate Harriet Hageman, announced she had filed an additional motion with the court seeking a supplemental order in the case, arguing that a number of issues at the heart of their initial lawsuit had yet to be resolved.
Hageman: President Trump rightfully orders agencies to be transparent and fair; USDA should be first to comply
The motion argues that the issue of the April mandate — which they said was drafted without sufficient public notice — did not resolve a separate alleged violation the Federal Advisory Committee Act.
According to allegations in the original lawsuit, the USDA drafted their policy after only consulting an advisory board of what R-CALF USA described as "pro-RFID members," which they argue rendered the RFID mandate unlawful.
By filing the motion, Hageman said she hopes to bring more transparency to the USDA's rule-making process.
"We believe that it is important to understand how the RFID mandate came about, and ensure that the USDA considers the interest and concerns of the livestock industry, who are ultimately the ones who will bear the compliance costs for such requirements," Hageman said in a statement.