Alan Simpson to return home after suffering minor stroke

Former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson will be returning home to Cody on Saturday after suffering a minor stroke at there Monday evening, his son Colin confirmed Friday afternoon.
Simpson, 89, was in high spirits Friday, his son Colin Simpson told the Star-Tribune. The elder Simpson had been in touch with a number of former colleagues around the country, including former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole and onetime White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles over the past several days.
“He was excited to ... watch the Hawaii game,” Colin Simpson said, referring to the University of Wyoming football team’s home opener Friday. “He’s been asking me about high school football and said he beat my mom at gin rummy this morning. He’s doing great.”
Alan Simpson was taken Tuesday to Swedish Medical Center in the Denver suburb of Englewood after initially being treated at Cody Regional Hospital.
While Simpson has recovered well and his speech improved considerably in the last several days, he has had some trouble placing some words and will likely require some speech therapy.
“The procedure went well,” Colin Simpson said. “He’s had the best care you can find, and the procedure went very well overall.”
Alan Simpson served as a Republican senator from 1979 to 1997. He subsequently taught politics and co-chaired a commission under President Barack Obama to draw up recommendations on how to cut the national debt, which he has long argued is placing an unsustainable burden on younger generations of U.S. citizens.
Simpson was a towering presence in the U.S. Senate during his time in Washington. The son of former U.S. Senator and Wyoming Gov. Milward Simpson, the Cody attorney and 12-year veteran of the Wyoming Legislature ascended to the U.S. Senate in the 1978 election, where he would go on to serve Wyoming for nearly two decades in Congress in a multitude of roles, including a decade-long stint as the Republican Whip.
Today, Simpson serves an emeritus role in Wyoming’s politics, and has participated in a number of panels around the state promoting civility in Wyoming’s politics.
He has also taken on an outspoken role in a number of statehouse races in the 2020 election, endorsing numerous Republicans around the state who face challenges from far-right members of their party.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
