Alan Simpson to return home after suffering minor stroke

Former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson will be returning home to Cody on Saturday after suffering a minor stroke at there Monday evening, his son Colin confirmed Friday afternoon.

Simpson, 89, was in high spirits Friday, his son Colin Simpson told the Star-Tribune. The elder Simpson had been in touch with a number of former colleagues around the country, including former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole and onetime White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles over the past several days.

“He was excited to ... watch the Hawaii game,” Colin Simpson said, referring to the University of Wyoming football team’s home opener Friday. “He’s been asking me about high school football and said he beat my mom at gin rummy this morning. He’s doing great.”

Alan Simpson was taken Tuesday to Swedish Medical Center in the Denver suburb of Englewood after initially being treated at Cody Regional Hospital.

While Simpson has recovered well and his speech improved considerably in the last several days, he has had some trouble placing some words and will likely require some speech therapy.

“The procedure went well,” Colin Simpson said. “He’s had the best care you can find, and the procedure went very well overall.”