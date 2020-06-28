Albany County chairman says altercation at state GOP convention left him unconscious, hospitalized

“He had accused me in a very aggressive way during the day,” Pearce said. “He said that I'm siding with the other side — the other side that he holds a grudge against — which was not the case at all.”

Later in the evening, Pearce — who had what he described as several “tall” gin and tonics throughout the day — attempted to pull Correnti aside in an effort to reconcile their differences. Details of their conversation and the ensuing altercation are hazy.

According to Pearce, the conversation eventually escalated. While Pearce does not remember who threw the first punch, he told the Star-Tribune that the fight that followed apparently ended with him unconscious on the floor and in need of surgery.

“My first memory is something happened to my neck, somewhere in there I threw a punch, and the next thing I know I’m on the ground and I can’t get up,” Pearce said. “People are trying to help me and I can’t walk. My ankle just went.”

He said the fight took place in a side room at the venue.

“If I’m culpable of anything, I accept that,” he added. “But I don’t believe that Joe is an angel here. He has issues that need to be called out that we cannot accept as a party that prides itself on working things out.”