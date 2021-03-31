All Wyomingites over 16 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Any Wyomingite age 16 or older is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Mark Gordon's office announced Wednesday.

The state, along with the rest of the nation, has been limiting who can get vaccinated while vaccines supplies have been limited. But now, enough vaccines are available to inoculate anyone of age who wants a dose.

More than 162,000 residents have received at least one vaccine dose thus far. Residents can schedule vaccine appointments through their local health department or other local community providers. Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies are also providing vaccinations.

