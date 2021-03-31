 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All Wyomingites over 16 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
View Comments
breaking top story

All Wyomingites over 16 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

{{featured_button_text}}
Vaccine Clinic

Senior Pharmacy Technician Dallas Messenger draws a syringe of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Health Center of Central Wyoming in Casper Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Health center parented with Walgreens for the vaccine clinic aiming to give out 130 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Any Wyomingite age 16 or older is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Mark Gordon's office announced Wednesday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The state, along with the rest of the nation, has been limiting who can get vaccinated while vaccines supplies have been limited. But now, enough vaccines are available to inoculate anyone of age who wants a dose. 

More than 162,000 residents have received at least one vaccine dose thus far. Residents can schedule vaccine appointments through their local health department or other local community providers. Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies are also providing vaccinations. 

This story will be updated

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Store cashier expresses guilt over Floyd's death

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News