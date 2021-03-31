All Wyomingites over 16 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Any Wyomingite age 16 or older is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Mark Gordon's office announced Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
The state, along with the rest of the nation, has been limiting who can get vaccinated while vaccines supplies have been limited. But now, enough vaccines are available to inoculate anyone of age who wants a dose.
More than 162,000 residents have received at least one vaccine dose thus far. Residents can schedule vaccine appointments through their local health department or other local community providers. Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies are also providing vaccinations.
This story will be updated
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Morgan Hughes
Health and education reporter
Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.