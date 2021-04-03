Amended public health order bill approved by the Wyoming Senate

“We are taking local control away from our constituents, who are actually on the ground there and know what's going on,” McKeown said of the current process. "This is not an attack on the executive branch. This is trying to fix policy in a manner that will allow us to help our constituents out, so I would ask for your positive support.”

Without his amendment, McKeown said the House bill would "almost change nothing, other than make it set in concrete that (residents) don't have a voice and their local governments don't have a voice.” His amendment would also require a 48-hour waiting period to allow for public comment before any state or local order could take effect, "except when the delay will result in immediate and life-threatening physical harm, exposure or transmission beyond the existing affected area.”

Ultimately, McKeown’s amendment was adopted with solid support from the Senate, with two-thirds of the 30-member chamber supporting his proposal. Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, stood in favor of his amendment during floor debate Thursday, noting the Legislature can convene more quickly than in the past, thanks to technological developments.