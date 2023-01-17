Amendment could move $3 million to tribes' Department of Family Services programs

CHEYENNE — The Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes may see a boost of more than $3 million for their Department of Family Services programs. The funds would come from unused money that previously went to the St. Stephens Indian School.

On Friday, Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, proposed an amendment to the budget bill that would transfer $3,050,000 to the tribes' Department of Family Services that had been previously appropriated for the school.

The transfer of this money would replace funding cuts that the state made to these services in 2020, and the transferred appropriation would become an ongoing part of the Department of Family Services' budget. The amendment passed by voice vote Friday at the Joint Appropriations Committee meeting.

Larsen asked that $2 million go to the tribes' child protection services. The remainder of the funds would pay for operations in the Department of Family Services for high behavioral needs, $500,000 of which would be available for the tribes' Department of Family Services placements that require a one-to-one match by the requesting tribe.

St. Stephens Indian School is a K-12 school on the Wind River reservation. In the past, the school was administered by the tribes and the federal Bureau of Indian Education. The BIE funded the school in part, but since the agency's funding was less than the amount per student that Wyoming gives to schools outside of the reservation, the state has also chipped in some money to bring it up to the same level as other schools.

Over the summer, however, a BIE investigation of the school resulted in several of its administrators and school board members being ousted by tribal officials. In the fallout of that investigation, the BIE ended up taking over complete control of the school.

The BIE's investigation found that some administrators had allegedly engaged in the use of drugs and alcohol on school property and at school functions, sexual misconduct and harassment, bullying, nepotism and financial exploitation, according to a statement. School officials had also failed to ensure that school employees maintained valid state teaching certifications.

Under the light of the problems that the investigation unearthed, it didn't really make sense for the state to go ahead and hand over the money that had been appropriated for St. Stephens. But that has left the state with sitting money that had already been set aside to supplement the funding for the school.

Larsen's amendment is essentially meant to get that already appropriated money to the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes through another avenue, while at the same time replacing previous funding cuts to the Department of Family Services.

The amendment would also require the Wyoming Department of Education to make an exception request for the St. Stephens Indian School appropriation, rather than having it in the standard budget.