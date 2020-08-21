Amid Kanye West issues, Laramie County sheriff's deputies issued citation to 'argumentative' signature gatherer

LCCC staff asked that she be given a criminal trespass warning, and the woman left the property. The two citations issued to the woman are misdemeanors. The maximum penalty for each is six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.

Slovik said he didn't know who the woman was gathering signatures for. County officials previously told the Star-Tribune that representatives for the West and Pierce campaigns were at several polling locations in Laramie County and that some were collecting signatures for both candidates. The official, county clerk Debra Lee, said there were issues with these staffers breaking electioneering laws at six of seven county polling spots.

She said that one West staffer had set up a table with a sign that apparently sought to trick voters into believing that signing the petition was required to register to vote. The sign had West's name on it. She said that other signature gatherers were approaching voters in their cars and that some became argumentative and aggressive when poll workers asked them to move away from the buildings.

The other times that sheriff's deputies responded to reports of problems at polling places, the petition gatherers in question were compliant, Slovik said.