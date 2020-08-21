Amid Kanye West issues, Laramie County sheriff's deputies issued citation to 'argumentative' signature gatherer

Laramie County sheriff's deputies issued a citation to a woman illegally gathering signatures near a polling station Tuesday, part of a broader pattern of disturbances caused by staffers for independent presidential candidates Kanye West and Brock Pierce.
Deputies were dispatched to two different polling places in Cheyenne on primary day Tuesday, Lt. Mark Slovik said Thursday. Two calls were to Laramie County Community College and came because of the same woman who was gathering signatures within 100 yards of the polls, a violation of state electioneering law. It's unclear if she was gathering signatures for West or Pierce, both of whom need 4,025 people to sign the petition in the next week in order to be included on the Wyoming ballot.
"She was very argumentative and uncooperative," Slovik said in an email. "Her argument was that the law should be 100 feet as compared to 100 yards and that there have been federal court decisions determining that 100 yards is unconstitutional."
After being cited for breaking electioneering laws, she "ultimately agreed to collect signatures at a distance of 100 yards," Slovik said. But deputies were later called again and returned to LCCC, where the same woman "was stopping traffic causing a disturbance so that the polling place could not operate in an orderly manner." She was again cited, this time for disturbing a polling place.
LCCC staff asked that she be given a criminal trespass warning, and the woman left the property. The two citations issued to the woman are misdemeanors. The maximum penalty for each is six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.
Slovik said he didn't know who the woman was gathering signatures for. County officials previously told the Star-Tribune that representatives for the West and Pierce campaigns were at several polling locations in Laramie County and that some were collecting signatures for both candidates. The official, county clerk Debra Lee, said there were issues with these staffers breaking electioneering laws at six of seven county polling spots.
She said that one West staffer had set up a table with a sign that apparently sought to trick voters into believing that signing the petition was required to register to vote. The sign had West's name on it. She said that other signature gatherers were approaching voters in their cars and that some became argumentative and aggressive when poll workers asked them to move away from the buildings.
The other times that sheriff's deputies responded to reports of problems at polling places, the petition gatherers in question were compliant, Slovik said.
A spokesman for the Cheyenne Police Department said officers for that agency didn't write any citations but that they did issue warnings for breaking electioneering laws. Police already had officers in several locations, and there was only one time that they had to be dispatched to a particular location.
In Natrona County, at least one West staffer appeared to break electioneering laws by being too close to an Evansville location. That man was telling passers-by that they could help President Donald Trump and hurt Democratic nominee Joe Biden by getting West on the ballot. A Natrona County election official said she'd received reports of two other electioneering violations here by signature gatherers.
A representative for West did not respond to a request for comment sent earlier this week, nor did the Pierce campaign.
West has lobbied to be included on the ballot in several states across the country, with limited success. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, West has been rejected by six states. Six more states are reviewing his filing, and four states have given him the green light to appear on the ballot. He was rejected from several states for having invalid signatures.
In New Jersey, where he was rejected because of too many bogus signatures, an election lawyer told Fox News that "literally every single signature on there came from the same person."
On Thursday, Montana officials announced that only 3,972 of 8,800 signatures submitted by the West campaign were valid, which left the rapper 1,100 signatures short.
A recent Politico/Morning Consult poll showed West polling at 2% nationally. He was also polling at 2% within the African American community, and the survey found that his presence on the ticket didn't change the polling lead Biden currently has over Trump.
