Applications for state schools superintendent continue to flow in

Eight new applications for the role of state schools superintendent have been submitted to the Republican State Central Committee, raising the total number of applicants to 12.

The position of state superintendent, an official who’s typically elected by Wyoming residents, is vacant because Jillian Balow, the former superintendent, resigned earlier this month to take on the same role in Virginia.

Now, the Republican State Central Committee and Gov. Mark Gordon are tasked with filling the position by next week.

The central committee will hear from and then nominate three candidates at a meeting today in Douglas. Those nominees will then go to Gordon, who said he plans to interview each of them in person before making a selection.

The latest eight applicants include people with varying degrees of experience in education: Marti Halverson, Keith Goodenough, Angela Raber, Joseph Heywood, Joshua Valk, Thomas Kelly, Brian Schroeder and Jayme Lien.

Halverson is far-right former state representative who serves as chairwoman of the Lincoln County GOP. As a lawmaker, she did not serve on the Joint Education Committee, but she was a co-sponsor on multiple education-related bills.

“”I am not an “educator.” I have no degrees in Education,” Halverson wrote in her cover letter. “I’m an English major with thirty years in business. I was publicly educated in an era where two years of high school Latin and four years of math, English and science were required.”

While in office, Halverson was part of a group of lawmakers who attempted to give former Superintendent of Public Instruction Cindy Hill back her power after the Legislature in 2013 stripped Hill of most of her responsibilities and transferred the duties to a “director of education.”

At the time the bill was introduced, the matter was being hashed out in the courts. The state Supreme Court in 2014 ruled 3-2 that state lawmakers went beyond their purview.

“The Legislature and the state party broke over that issue, and we never mended it,” said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, who voted against the legislation.

Another former state lawmaker, Goodenough has had some recent involvement in Natrona County GOP politics, but he has not always been a registered Republican. He served in the state House and Senate as a Democrat from roughly the late 1980s to the mid-aughts. He also ran for Natrona County Commission as an independent in 2012 and 2014.

During his time in the statehouse, he did not sponsor any significant education-related legislation, but did serve on the Education Committee for two years.

In more recent years, Goodenough served as a Republican precinct committeeman in Natrona County. He did not provide application materials to the state central committee, but said he plans to bring them Saturday.

The rest of the recent applicants do not have lengthy political histories. But they do have notable educational backgrounds.

Raber, an instructor at Sheridan Community College, and Heywood, the executive director of the Wyoming Virtual Academy, have doctorates of education, while Valk, the director of the University of Wyoming program, has a Ph.D. in higher education administration, according to their resumes.

Kelly is currently serving as the chair of the Political and Military Science Department at the American Military University, according to his resume.

Kelly and his family left Colorado for Wyoming in part because “the schools were teaching climate change, multiple genders, and white privilege to grammar school children,” he wrote in his cover letter.

They eventually moved to Sheridan in 2019.

Schroeder has experience in school administration, as a K-12 teacher and as a youth counselor.

Lien, like Goodenough, did not provide application materials. Further details on the earlier applicants can be found here.

According to state statute, the Republican State Central Committee is responsible for choosing interim superintendent nominees because Balow was a member of the GOP.

The central committee consists of the chairman and the state committeewoman and committeeman from each of Wyoming’s county-level Republican parties. That equates to 69 voters if everyone is present.

Those three nominees will then be sent to Gordon, a Republican, who will have five days to choose one to fill Balow’s spot until January 2023, when her term was supposed to end.

Exactly how the central committee’s selection process will work will be determined at the start of Saturday’s meeting. The committee will have a chance to vote and amend the proposed rules that govern the meeting and spell out how superintendent selection process will work.

The selection of a new superintendent comes at a pivotal time in Wyoming’s education history. The Equality State’s K-12 education system has long been one of the best funded in the nation because of money from fossil fuels, but that revenue stream alone can no longer provide that support.

This past general session, after a month of debate, the Wyoming Legislature could come to an agreement and no changes were made to how the state pays for education.

Additionally, critical race theory and removing certain books from school libraries have become hot button issues.

In September, Balow appeared with two top state senators to introduce the Civics and Transparency Act. The superintendent was clear the bill was intended to challenge critical race theory. Critical race theory is not currently being taught in Wyoming schools.

Balow started her teaching career in Hulett. In the 25 years since then, she has served as a national literacy consultant, an executive in state government, a policy advisor in the governor’s office, and the state superintendent of public instruction.

The deadline for applications has technically passed, but interested parties have until the start of today’s meeting to throw their name in the ring.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

