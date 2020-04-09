As businesses remain closed, Wyoming's financial sector works to keep cash flowing

When the Small Business Administration kicked off its emergency business lending program Friday night, Wyoming’s financial industry braced itself for one of the busiest weekends it has ever seen.
At the weekend’s start, banks around the country stood ready to submit clients’ applications for a share of $350 billion in emergency funding offered up by the United States Small Business Administration under the newly passed CARES Act, a large share of $2.2 trillion in emergency funding intended to stave the U.S. economy from collapse.
Needless to say, rolling out such a large program – particularly one that was set up seemingly overnight – has not gone without its hiccups, even in smaller economies like Wyoming’s. The SBA’s system experienced a number of crashes early-on in the process, with some banks in Wyoming unable to log into the system until 10 p.m. or later on Friday night.
Demand for the loans, several Wyoming bank CEOs from around the state told the Star-Tribune, has been massive as well, with the lending departments at numerous banks around the state working 12 plus hour days throughout the weekend just to keep up with the workload, which early on has accounted for tens of millions of dollars in stimulus funding to the Equality State.
The SBA's regional office did not respond to several requests for comment.
In the days since the frenzy began, however, things have begun to normalize. Jonah Bank, as of Wednesday, had already approved 180 applications for a total of $33 million in federal aid, with $8 million more in the pipeline. Between their six Wyoming locations, ANB Bank received roughly 150 applications in one weekend. In Casper, Hilltop Community Bank received roughly 250 requests from customers, processing 139 as of Tuesday morning.
That’s not to say it’s been easy: with many businesses around the state needing immediate funding just to make payroll this week, Jonah Bank’s President Kim DeVore said, their operations have shifted almost exclusively to serving high-priority, SBA loan-seeking customers first, in order to keep cash flowing through the economy.
“It was pretty much all hands on deck once we found out we could get into the system,” Greg Dixson, the president and CEO of Hilltop Bank, said in an interview on Tuesday.
While the volume of the requests has been difficult, so too has been working through the process of understanding what has been an unprecedented influx of emergency funding into the state’s financial system. While the bankers say that most businesses are generally aware of their eligibility for the funds, the program has nonetheless presented a steep learning curve for their lending departments, who are working rapidly to understand the federal funding streams and how they work.
And the experience varies between banks as well. While community lenders have seen some challenges in doling out its loans, larger banks like ANB – which has approved roughly $130 million in funding to 710 applicants between its offices in Colorado and Wyoming – has managed to streamline its process to get loans approved in less than a half-hour. But even then, ANB’s Regional President for Wyoming Kevin Painter said, that ability was sourced to the fact they had a team already in place to streamline that system, and still pales in comparison to the capacity even larger lenders like a Bank of America or a Wells Fargo could have to process loans.
“I think everybody's got their challenges at their own level,” ANB’s regional president for Wyoming, Kevin Painter, said in an interview. “It's all commensurate with your size and your sophistication. Some of the small banks don't do a lot SBA lending, so they've been trying to figure out how they just even get signed up.”
Though all sources interviewed by the Star-Tribune say the state’s regional SBA office has been helpful and responsive in addressing lenders’ concerns during the program’s roll out, the state’s banking industry nonetheless has some early worries with their banks’ abilities to facilitate sustained amounts of lending over the long-term – a likely need given unprecedented levels of unemployment in all sectors of the economy.
While fears small banks in the Mountain West could miss out on funding due to demand from industries on the coasts proved to be unfounded, (some have even said clients who have already been approved could expect funding to be rolling in as soon as this week), some banks have expressed early concerns about their ability to get additional capital out the door as they begin to distribute the millions of dollars promised by the federal government.
“While banks in Wyoming are well capitalized and have good liquidity, some are looking for additional funding sources given this new demand,” Mike Geesey, the director of the Wyoming Banking Association, said in an email to the Star-Tribune on Tuesday. “As far as directives from the federal government, some of the guidance is not clear and many questions go unanswered. This does create a good deal of concern by the bankers.”
While Devore said Jonah has been assisted by a number of partner banks on short-term liquidity issues, the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve has been working to find $250 billion in additional money necessary to serve as a backstop for the financial system, Congresswoman Liz Cheney told industry leaders in a conference call Tuesday afternoon, with the Senate potentially voting on that package as early as Thursday.
The ability to provide that funding, Wyoming’s bank presidents have said, is critical to communities all over the state who are looking to keep the pumps primed on Main Street for whenever the quarantine finally draws to a close. That return to normalcy, said Painter, requires cash to continue flowing.
“There will be a good ripple effect from this,” said Painter. “This keeps people employed. They keep their jobs. They keep getting a paycheck. That's better than getting a fraction of what you would earn from the unemployment insurance system, which is costing the system money right here”
“It will help us to keep things normal in our communities,” he added. “It keeps that money floating through our economies.”
