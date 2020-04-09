As businesses remain closed, Wyoming's financial sector works to keep cash flowing

While fears small banks in the Mountain West could miss out on funding due to demand from industries on the coasts proved to be unfounded, (some have even said clients who have already been approved could expect funding to be rolling in as soon as this week), some banks have expressed early concerns about their ability to get additional capital out the door as they begin to distribute the millions of dollars promised by the federal government.

“While banks in Wyoming are well capitalized and have good liquidity, some are looking for additional funding sources given this new demand,” Mike Geesey, the director of the Wyoming Banking Association, said in an email to the Star-Tribune on Tuesday. “As far as directives from the federal government, some of the guidance is not clear and many questions go unanswered. This does create a good deal of concern by the bankers.”

While Devore said Jonah has been assisted by a number of partner banks on short-term liquidity issues, the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve has been working to find $250 billion in additional money necessary to serve as a backstop for the financial system, Congresswoman Liz Cheney told industry leaders in a conference call Tuesday afternoon, with the Senate potentially voting on that package as early as Thursday.