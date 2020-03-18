As coronavirus shuts down daily life, Republicans and Democrats prepare to pick president remotely

However, postmarking and receipt deadlines of March 20 and March 28 for mail-in ballots – the last of which went out Friday -- have caused some concern among voters who are anxious their votes may not be counted in-time for the caucus, even as the party maintains plans to allow voters to drop-off or pick up their ballots in-person on caucus day or on March 28 – the party’s early voting date.

“Nobody’s ability to vote in the caucus has been compromised or changed in any way by the compromises we’ve had to make,” Hebert said.

At the same time the party is working to accommodate its voters, it has had to vet new vendors to facilitate a mail-in, ranked choice election at the county convention level while, simultaneously, ensuring that all of its changes are in-line with the DNC’s delegate selection plans, which the state is required to follow in order to maintain all of its delegates at the national convention this summer.

While the party’s current efforts are anticipated comply with those guidelines, Hebert acknowledged some of the cut-off dates and rules they have implemented – as well as the quiet nature of bidding for election equipment from four or five private vendors -- may have been the root of some of those concerns for voters.