As debate over vote by mail swells nationwide, Wyoming may have found its compromise

While in-person options continue to be considered as bipartisan best practices, the expansion of absentee balloting or some other form of mail-in option could be a necessity, particularly at a time when the logistical challenges of hosting an in-person election during a pandemic could potentially restrict poll access. At the Wyoming Republican Convention earlier this spring, GOP officials described a number of challenges in recruiting workers who would be willing to staff polling places on Election Day, citing fear among the job’s usual hiring pool of older, retired workers of contracting the coronavirus.

Leaders in Wyoming have already been working diligently to provide an alternative option to voters this fall. However, Wyoming’s Republican Secretary of State, Ed Buchanan, is careful to distinguish between voting by mail and what Wyoming is currently doing: simply allowing more people to apply for an absentee ballot through the mail.

“We're just we're just hoping to give folks an option,” Buchanan said. “They've always had the option, but we're just kind of trying to go the extra mile for somebody who may not know that, just to say, ‘Hey, you know, there's a way that you can request an absentee ballot and you can still vote if you're afraid to go in person to the ballot box.’”