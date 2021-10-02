As demand for asylum for Afghans grows, Wyoming remains only state without a resettlement program

With the Taliban’s take over of Afghanistan, most states are lining up to take on greater numbers of the county’s refugees.
California is set to welcome 5,200 refugees and Texas is projected to house almost 4,500 — the two highest numbers in the nation, according to the Associated Press.
Governors from Wyoming and three others states have not committed to taking any refugees.
But Wyoming is unique — it’s the only state in the country without a refugee resettlement program.
“Simply put: the State of Wyoming is one in fifty,” Suzan Pritchett, an associate professor and faculty director of the Family and Immigrant Justice Clinic at the University of Wyoming Law School, stated in a 2017 article in the Wyoming Law Review.
Wyoming is the last state without the infrastructure to take in asylum seekers, leaving it in a unique spot as civilians flee Afghanistan.
“That’s why Wyoming is really not set up to take refugees,” said Jerry Fowler, director of the International Human Rights Clinic at the University of Wyoming.
The lack of a resettlement program isn’t a monetary problem. The federal government would fund most, if not all, of the services provided through the program.
But there’s been little political interest in establishing a program here.
“The Governor is inclined to work with the Legislature to craft an appropriate program should the need or desire arise,” Michael Pearlman, Gov. Mark Gordon’s director of communications, told the Star-Tribune.
In August, Pearlman told Cowboy State Daily that Gordon “has no interest” in accepting Afghan refugees.
Gordon declined an interview with the Star-Tribune on the matter.
Former Gov. Matt Mead attempted to establish a resettlement program in the Cowboy State, but never followed up because of backlash, multiple sources told the Star-Tribune.
Mead sent a letter to the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement that indicated Wyoming would favor a public-private partnership approach to a resettlement program. That proposition never came to fruition.
“There were lots of nasty protests and ignorant threats made, and the governor did not ever pursue further inquiry with the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement,” said Shannon Smith, who was executive director of the Wyoming Humanities Council at the time and part of the effort to establish a resettlement program here.
Mead sent his letter in September 2013, the year before he’d campaign for reelection. He then backtracked on a resettlement program in 2014, a time when the issue came up during his reelection campaign.
In 2015, terrorists struck Paris and there was viral misinformation claiming that it was carried out by Syrian refugees. This rumor prompted a slate of Republican governors, including Mead, to call on former President Barack Obama to bar all Syrian refugees from entering the country.
The latest inflection point in Wyoming’s refugee issue came in 2016 when former Rep. Tom Reeder, R-Casper, sponsored House Bill 47 during the legislative session. The measure sought, in part, to make the Wyoming Legislature the only state-level body with the power to enact a resettlement program. The bill easily passed the house in a vote of 51 to nine, but failed to be introduced in the Senate.
People are still trying to make Wyoming a landing spot for refugees.
Fowler and some of his colleagues are looking into using a faith-based agency to welcome refugees “without the state taking action,” but added that he is not confident that it’s possible to circumvent the state.
