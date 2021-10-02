As demand for asylum for Afghans grows, Wyoming remains only state without a resettlement program

With the Taliban’s take over of Afghanistan, most states are lining up to take on greater numbers of the county’s refugees.

California is set to welcome 5,200 refugees and Texas is projected to house almost 4,500 — the two highest numbers in the nation, according to the Associated Press.

Governors from Wyoming and three others states have not committed to taking any refugees.

But Wyoming is unique — it’s the only state in the country without a refugee resettlement program.

“Simply put: the State of Wyoming is one in fifty,” Suzan Pritchett, an associate professor and faculty director of the Family and Immigrant Justice Clinic at the University of Wyoming Law School, stated in a 2017 article in the Wyoming Law Review.

Wyoming is the last state without the infrastructure to take in asylum seekers, leaving it in a unique spot as civilians flee Afghanistan.

“That’s why Wyoming is really not set up to take refugees,” said Jerry Fowler, director of the International Human Rights Clinic at the University of Wyoming.

The lack of a resettlement program isn’t a monetary problem. The federal government would fund most, if not all, of the services provided through the program.