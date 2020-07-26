As mask rules get tighter in US West, opposition gets loud

Health experts say masks can prevent the spread of the coronavirus by catching virus-containing respiratory droplets expelled when people exhale or cough. Face coverings are promoted as vital to the resumption of economic activity and the reopening of schools.

The Gallatin County mandate will require students in grades 6-12 to wear a face covering in all schools, including private schools. It also requires mask use on construction sites and in lines outside of businesses.

Friday’s meeting was held after an in-person meeting was canceled when members of the public refused to observe social distancing. Around 200 people gathered at the original meeting, which could only accommodate 100 people keeping distance, according to county officials. Some chanted, “my body, my choice" when the sheriff asked them to leave.

“Some people seemed more interested in disruption and hostility,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin County health officer.

Across the U.S., meetings have been disrupted or postponed amid outrage over virus-related restrictions.

In Idaho, a health board meeting held via teleconference to discuss a mask mandate was canceled after 50 protesters showed up, some forcing their way into the building, KTVB7 reported.