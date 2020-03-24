As President Trump talks about reopening economy, Cheney urges leaders to stay the course

“In Texas, our governor and lieutenant governor have made some smart decisions that have allowed our local communities to really lock down where it made sense … and I think we’ve done an awfully good job of trying to contain this virus without locking down the entire community,” Texas Republican Congressman Kevin Brady — who represents one of the nation’s most populous cities — said in an interview on MSNBC Tuesday. “For those of us who are young and healthy, this virus loves crowds and attacks the elderly. I think the work we are doing, and social distancing and personal hygiene, is helping constrain this virus.”

“Let’s lock down this virus, don’t lock down the entire economy — we’ve still got some big challenges ahead,” he added.

While states have dictated much of the response, it is largely communities themselves that have had to take on most of the policy decisions, particularly the largest cities in those states. In places such as Denver, Houston and New York City, businesses have been ordered closed not by the federal government, but by state and local officials, resulting in significant disruptions to their own economies and revenues seen as a trade-off to reduce the amount of time the virus is in circulation.