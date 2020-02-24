As public notice rollbacks continue, top lawmakers suggest examining topic in interim

The conversation has revived a topic brought up by the Joint Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions roughly five or six years ago, Zwonitzer said, which was quashed after heavy resistance from the Wyoming Press Association.

Several years later, Zwonitzer said it’s time to take another look.

“We did say at the time that we would need to look at it again — that this is where it’s going — and this how fast we’re moving,” he said during the meeting. “And we’re getting there.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For those supporting the bill, it’s a question of practicality. Rep. Don Burkhart, R-Rawlins — the bill’s sponsor — has said throughout the session that the state’s public notice statutes have presented a number of complications in areas without a newspaper of general circulation, causing some to come close to running afoul of the law.

His legislation, House Bill 133, would allow political parties to avoid this problem, allowing them to post their meeting notices by a number of alternative means: county clerk, the secretary of state’s office — anywhere, it seems, except newspapers.

Jim Angell, a lobbyist for the Wyoming Press Association, says print still has a role to play.