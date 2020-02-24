As public notice rollbacks continue, top lawmakers suggest examining topic in interim

CHEYENNE — On Monday, the House Revenue Committee advanced a piece of legislation would allow county political parties to bypass the legal sections of Wyoming’s newspapers and instead publish meeting notices directly to their websites.
Passing by a unanimous vote, the legislation marks another step in the state’s slow shift from the printed word to the internet. If the bill passes the House of Representatives this week (the deadline is Thursday), the bill would mark the fourth piece of public notice reform passed by the House of Representatives this year, joining three pieces of legislation reducing the amount of time that public notices advertising procurements, contracts and other purchases made with government funds need to be displayed in a newspaper.
For decades, public notices have been a part of newspapers’ revenue streams. But as numerous reforms to the state’s legal notice requirements are currently working their way through the legislative process, a member of the Legislature’s Management Council suggested Monday that a number of wholesale reforms to the state’s public notice statutes could be taken up in the interim session, potentially putting those revenue streams at risk.
“It appears in the 21st century, we’re moving in a new direction, away from newspapers,” Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said before voting on the bill. “It appears a standing committee might work best to discuss this as an interim topic because that seems to be something we should do — to make sure they’re consistent.”
The conversation has revived a topic brought up by the Joint Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions roughly five or six years ago, Zwonitzer said, which was quashed after heavy resistance from the Wyoming Press Association.
Several years later, Zwonitzer said it’s time to take another look.
“We did say at the time that we would need to look at it again — that this is where it’s going — and this how fast we’re moving,” he said during the meeting. “And we’re getting there.”
For those supporting the bill, it’s a question of practicality. Rep. Don Burkhart, R-Rawlins — the bill’s sponsor — has said throughout the session that the state’s public notice statutes have presented a number of complications in areas without a newspaper of general circulation, causing some to come close to running afoul of the law.
His legislation, House Bill 133, would allow political parties to avoid this problem, allowing them to post their meeting notices by a number of alternative means: county clerk, the secretary of state’s office — anywhere, it seems, except newspapers.
Jim Angell, a lobbyist for the Wyoming Press Association, says print still has a role to play.
“Our circulation numbers — believe it or not — are going up at almost half of our papers,” Angell said. “The syndrome, I believe it’s called, is ‘digital fatigue.’ To take away that notice just seems counterintuitive to me, especially for any organization that wants to hear from all of its members.”
With three bills having already passed the House, the association now plans to take its fight to the Senate. In a Monday email sent to publishers obtained by the Star-Tribune, the association canvassed its members for their web pages’ analytics in an effort to lobby against the legislation’s goal to list public notices solely on the state procurement website, which opponents of the bill argue would shield government activity from the public eye at the cost of little savings to government. (The Wyoming Press Association has argued that legal notices cost just a fraction of 1 percent of government spending every year.)
Those in favor of the bills, however, have argued that the state procurement website has been much more effective in securing bids for the advertised projects than newspapers have been.
But Angell argues that’s not the point.
“We have these rules for a reason,” Angell said. “We want to have wide-open discussions on political platforms, policies and decisions. And the best way to do that is to notify people every possible way you can do it. It doesn’t make sense at this point in history to be limiting that information.”
Editor’s note: Editor Joshua Wolfson was not involved with the editing of this story because of a conflict of interest. He is a member of the Wyoming Press Association’s legislative committee.