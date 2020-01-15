As session approaches, Gov. Gordon affirms budgetary support for programs

Staffers in Gordon’s office told the Star-Tribune on Monday afternoon that few of the programs in Gordon’s letters constitute new spending, adding that many of the governor’s priorities are already accounted for in his recommended budget. Some of the letters, for example, are intended to show the governor’s support for ideas that were suggested to him, while others – like his support of a proposed $1 million investment in a coal marketing program – are already being considered by the Wyoming Legislature.

In his testimony to lawmakers, McVeigh said the governor’s letters still acknowledge an upcoming “fiscal storm” facing the state, keeping ongoing spending as flat as possible while maintaining the governor’s desire for fiscal restraint.

Each of the governor’s recommendations – which fall outside of agency budgets – will have to be voted up or down by lawmakers to be considered. However, they should not have any impact on spending levels already proposed by the governor: despite a recent report by the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group downgrading the state’s revenue prospects heading into this year’s budget process, Gordon’s budget – as proposed – is anticipated to remain flat.