As small distillers struggle, Wyoming contemplates loosening regulations for sale

“There’s no reason Wyoming shouldn’t be the best place in the country to open a distillery,” Pollock said. “We have the capacity for it, we have the opportunity for it if we keep working toward that legislatively. Because that’s what it hinges on: how our laws are written and how they’re taking our distilleries into account. We have that potential, and I’d like to see it realized over the coming years.”

What Wyoming’s small distillers need, Pollock told lawmakers, is flexibility, particularly within a state whose regulations are considered to be “less favorable” to craft distillers by the American Distilling Institute. While the ability to ship their product directly to customers across state lines could present an option for those distillers, Pollock suggested another avenue to increase revenues in their own communities: allow distillers to sell their products at more than one location. This could address a common logistical problem for manufacturers occupying more industrialized facilities less conducive to casual foot traffic.