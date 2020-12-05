As stimulus talks stall, Wyoming businesses grow increasingly desperate for relief

“I’ve had calls this week from folks asking what’s out there for stimulus right now, and there’s nothing,” Skoggin said. “Electricians and tile guys were still very busy for that period of time that people were home doing their remodel work, so they stayed busy and didn’t apply for stimulus because things were going OK for them. Now they’re calling and going because of the spikes in COVID, homeowners don’t want them in their homes, and their work has pretty much shut down. Now they can’t pay their bills, and need stimulus money, but the PPP was over in August. The state money was over in September. I have to tell them, ‘You’re going to have to sit for a while.’”

Though a compromise remained distant at the close of business Friday afternoon, Skoggin said that many CPAs remain confident a stimulus deal could potentially be completed within the next month that could address many of those concerns while fixing a number of the flaws that were inherent in the aid package passed by Congress last spring.

A failure to do so, Brown said, could be catastrophic for the state’s economy.

“We’ve got potentially some of the worst days ahead of us from a virus perspective,” Brown said. “The time for Congress to act is right now. Some businesses can’t wait another payroll, let alone until a new administration takes over. Our hope is that Congress will step up, find what we do agree on, find bipartisan support, and get the needed relief to our industry that is going to be critical for us to get through this winter.”

