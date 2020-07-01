As Wyoming nears a bid on Occidental-owned land, watchdogs still have questions

While some have characterized the purchase of the land using investment dollars as an opportunity cost that could potentially backfire, Gordon said that the land, once thoroughly evaluated for its maintenance costs and earning potential, could help reduce volatility within the state’s investment portfolio.

“In this case because of what's going on in the world, fixed income investments -- unless you're getting very risky, you know into junk bonds and that kind of thing -- doesn't really return that well,” said Gordon. “So what we're trying to figure out is, you know, if this investment makes sense at a price that will return more than what the portfolio returns now, and that the assets that are associated with it are at least as dependable as what we have already in the portfolio.”

Then there are the intangible considerations. Wally Johnson, a Sweetwater County Commissioner whose county has long relied on payments from large swaths of Occidental-owned land within their borders, said that he continues to support the deal, particularly after meeting with Gordon two weeks ago.

“I think it's in the best interest of the State of Wyoming to own that land,” said Johnson. “I believe that if it's in the hands of somebody like Occidental or Chevron or whoever it is, we as a commission have very little input or control what they might want to do with that. But as I told the governor, I would rather deal with the State of Wyoming than I would with any private company. I do realize there is some loss of revenue we might experience – and I don't know the details of the deal – but on the surface, I think this is a potentially good deal and I think Governor and the State of Wyoming should pursue it.”

