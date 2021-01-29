As Wyoming's population grows older, health department seeks input on how to support aging at home

Wyoming’s population is getting older, and surveys show the majority of residents want to age at home.
But Wyoming poses a number of challenges to those who want to remain out of nursing homes as long as possible. The vastness of the state makes it difficult to travel for specialized care. There aren’t enough caregivers to support all the residents who might need them in the next decade. And the majority of people say they don’t have enough retirement savings to afford all of their long-term care needs, according to industry polls.
The Wyoming Department of Health is working on a plan to address these issues and determine how feasible aging at home is for Wyomingites, and what supports the state needs to have in place.
In order to develop this plan, the state wants feedback from residents. The health department is hosting virtual listening sessions and has published an online survey to get input from those who would be most affected by how the state approaches aging policy.
“They say the world is run by those who show up,” said Tom Lacock, a representative for AARP Wyoming, adding that the listening sessions are “offering that direct pipeline to the decision-makers to let them know what’s truly important to you.”
The state offers a handful of programs that help older residents stay at home. Some of those programs were borne out of feedback received for past iterations of the aging plan.
And developing these strategies is ultimately beneficial for the state, Lacock said.
When a resident can be taken care of through at-home services, like those provided by the Community Choices Waiver, their cost to the state is roughly $1,600. When they’re in a nursing facility, that cost soars to nearly $4,300, according to an analysis by the state.
The Community Choices Waiver provides a number of at-home care options, from help with household chores to routine medical check ups.
Having those options in place has potentially saved Wyoming millions, Lacock added.
But while the state is working to provide more options to the aging population, Jeff Clark, community living section manager for the health department, said the listening sessions and survey responses can help fill the gaps, or redirect priorities toward issues most important to residents.
Clark is helping coordinate the listening sessions, which he said have had limited participation so far. And while the state is required to update its aging plan every four years by the U.S. Administration on Aging, Clark stressed the work is more than a formality.
“I really intend to develop this plan with goals and strategies in mind we can chip away at day after day,” he said. “The more people that join us for those sessions the more voices we can hear.”
The sessions are held via Zoom and split into geographic regions. Two sessions have already been held, and six more are scheduled over the next three weeks.
A few early themes have already emerged from the limited feedback the department has received, Clark said. Those include issues with transportation to access medical care and demystifying the resources that are available.
Feedback could also help the department prioritize limited funding as the state faces dramatic budget cuts.
Clark said federal dollars are still covering most of the state programs for older adults, but there have been losses, including a currently in flux program that assists residents who require nursing home-level care but can receive that care at home.
Still, Clark said he’s not immediately worried about resources being spread too thin.
Lacock was not as certain. He said the longevity of these programs is always a concern but added public feedback can help direct where limited resources are used.
To participate in a listening session, visit the Aging Division page on the Wyoming Department of Health’s website. An online survey is also available on that webpage.
