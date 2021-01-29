As Wyoming's population grows older, health department seeks input on how to support aging at home

Wyoming’s population is getting older, and surveys show the majority of residents want to age at home.

But Wyoming poses a number of challenges to those who want to remain out of nursing homes as long as possible. The vastness of the state makes it difficult to travel for specialized care. There aren’t enough caregivers to support all the residents who might need them in the next decade. And the majority of people say they don’t have enough retirement savings to afford all of their long-term care needs, according to industry polls.

The Wyoming Department of Health is working on a plan to address these issues and determine how feasible aging at home is for Wyomingites, and what supports the state needs to have in place.

In order to develop this plan, the state wants feedback from residents. The health department is hosting virtual listening sessions and has published an online survey to get input from those who would be most affected by how the state approaches aging policy.