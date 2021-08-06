At memorial, Enzi remembered for kindness, knack for reaching across the aisle

According to at least one of his friends, it was his cookie parties that defined the late Sen. Mike Enzi.

Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Enzi both joined the Senate in 1997. They worked together for all 24 years of his time in federal office, and there’s nothing that represents the former Wyoming senator better than his cookie parties, Collins said Friday at Enzi’s memorial in Gillette.

Enzi and his wife, Diana (who was basically a part of him, multiple people recounted), would frequently bake cookies and host gatherings specifically for the custodial staff in the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Capitol Police and the rest of the people who took care of the lawmakers and their staffers.

“It was his kindness,” Collins said.

There were hundreds of cookies at these parities, and there was no shortage of them at Friday’s public memorial service in Gillette honoring Enzi, who died in late July after suffering injuries from a fall from his bicycle only months into his retirement.

Federal and state lawmakers, former Enzi staffers and Gillette residents mingled over the cookies following a service that was held at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center. One of those Gillette residents was Sally Sheehan, who met Diana Enzi at the University of Wyoming in 1967.