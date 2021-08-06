At memorial, Enzi remembered for kindness, knack for reaching across the aisle

According to at least one of his friends, it was his cookie parties that defined the late Sen. Mike Enzi.
Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Enzi both joined the Senate in 1997. They worked together for all 24 years of his time in federal office, and there’s nothing that represents the former Wyoming senator better than his cookie parties, Collins said Friday at Enzi’s memorial in Gillette.
Enzi and his wife, Diana (who was basically a part of him, multiple people recounted), would frequently bake cookies and host gatherings specifically for the custodial staff in the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Capitol Police and the rest of the people who took care of the lawmakers and their staffers.
“It was his kindness,” Collins said.
There were hundreds of cookies at these parities, and there was no shortage of them at Friday’s public memorial service in Gillette honoring Enzi, who died in late July after suffering injuries from a fall from his bicycle only months into his retirement.
Federal and state lawmakers, former Enzi staffers and Gillette residents mingled over the cookies following a service that was held at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center. One of those Gillette residents was Sally Sheehan, who met Diana Enzi at the University of Wyoming in 1967.
When the Enzis owned a shoe store in Gillette, Sheehan’s son was young and severely flat-footed. Sheehan took her son to the store, and the Enzis made sure that the boy got the exact right shoes for his feet, ordering special footwear just for the Sheehans.
“Everyone in Gillette loved him,” Sheehan said of the late senator.
His colleagues in Washington did too.
Enzi’s memorial service garnered the most U.S. Senators of any former senator’s memorial service, said Sen. John Barrasso, Enzi’s longtime colleague. The senators and their staff filled three chartered planes to Wyoming.
“He was like the brother I never had,” Barrasso said.
The turnout from state and federal lawmakers was in part fueled by Enzi’s ability to form relationships across party lines.
Those in attendance described Enzi as an even-keeled, generous lawmaker. He stressed his 80-20 rule — politicians should focus on the 80% of things they agree on rather than the 20% where they are in opposition.
Chris Spear, a close friend of Enzi’s, recalled one of the senator’s early experiences in Congress. Enzi approached Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., and asked, “How can we work together?” After that, Spear noted, the two remained close friends, creating a valuable, bipartisan alliance.
State Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, pointed out the vast array of political beliefs held by those in attendance as a testament of Enzi’s ability to reach across the aisle. Sitting just a few rows ahead of Western was Sen. Amy Klocbuchar, the Minnesota Democrat who ran for her party’s 2020 presidential nomination. Other Democrats and Republicans sat nearby.
The senator’s desire to listen, compromise and serve was noted by loved ones as a rare combination in a polarized nation. Friends and family expressed the need for more leaders with a commitment to serve the way Enzi did.
“Dad loved to serve,” Brad Enzi said. “Service was his joy.”
Enzi served eight years as Gillette’s mayor and 10 years in the Wyoming Legislature before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 1997.
After roughly 24 years there, Enzi announced in May 2019 he would not be running for reelection in 2020.
When asked to summarize Mike Enzi’s legacy, the senator’s final veterans adviser, Foy Jolley, didn’t hesitate.
“He was a man of service,” Jolley said.
On July 10, Jolley called Enzi to invite him to a state conference dinner. Enzi respectfully declined, as he was visiting his family in New Jersey. He asked that his love and well wishes be passed along to all in attendance. And then Jolley hung up the phone, not knowing it would be the final time the two would speak.
Jolley admitted it was fitting that the last conversation they shared occurred while Enzi was on the way to be with his children and grandchildren.
Jolley believed the ceremony to be very well suited for Enzi’s life, and asked that the crowd remain standing, either in salute or with hands over their hearts, during the presentation of the flag.
Tradition was an important part of the Enzi family, and some of those traditions were included in the ceremony. In addition to cookies, root beer floats were provided at the reception to commemorate the campaign events where the Enzi team would serve floats instead of alcohol. Each program at the ceremony was filled with a piece of paper for guests to write and share memories of Enzi. Loved ones expressed how much he enjoyed getting memories from his family, and would always ask for them instead of gifts for holidays.
Above all, Enzi was described as a man of faith. He prayed often with his daughter Emily, noting that he had read one of his beloved prayer books “over 25 times.”
Jolley and his wife Cheryl agreed Enzi was passionate about his faith. When Cheryl underwent brain surgery, she shared that Enzi and Diana “always prayed for me.”
U.S. Senate Chaplain Barry Black joked with the crowd that “there was at least one saint on Capitol Hill,” referring to Enzi and his compassion.
In addition to his faith, kindness and ability to work across the aisle, people remembered Enzi for his love of fishing.
“He was an avid fisherman,” Gov. Mark Gordon said. “We had hoped to do that together.”
They never got the chance. But Gordon said he believes Enzi will be with him in spirit next time he casts his reel.
