Attempt at hate crimes law postponed in Wyoming Legislature

“As an out lesbian, I would love to live in a state where people are actually protected,” King said, “not just passing laws to create the perception of having equality in this state.”

Last week, the House also declined to receive for introduction House Bill 183, which would amend existing anti-discrimination statute to apply to gender identity and sexual orientation. That bill, sponsored by House Minority Leader Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, could still be picked up by legislators or a committee, but the issue will likely be held for further review and discussion after the session is over.

Wyoming is one of just three states without any hate crime laws. Arkansas and South Carolina, the others, are also considering legislation on the topic this session. Sweeney said Thursday he doesn’t want his state to be the last to pass these protections.

Presenting the bill to the Judiciary committee, Sweeney said his interest in the issue began when he saw Rev. Fred Phelps of the Westboro Baptist Church leading a protest at Matthew Shepard’s funeral in 1998.