CHEYENNE — Another attempt to defund the University of Wyoming's gender studies program failed in the House after a passionate debate that touched on academic freedom, morality and the state's suffragist history.

The budget amendment, brought forth by freshmen lawmakers Reps. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, and Tomi Strock, R-Douglas, came as the Legislature wrapped up discussion of amendments to the supplemental budget bill.

The House rules committee convened briefly before the floor debated the amendment to decide if it was germane to the budget bill. After determining that it was, lawmakers debated the amendment for roughly half an hour.

Speaker of the House Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, came down from his seat to speak first against the amendment. Testimony from the speaker, as the leader of the body, has particular weight. Because of that, speakers typically refrain from participating too much in debate.

"I think it's appropriate for a university to have the studies that they deem necessary, that they deem important," Sommer said.

"I've had real heartburn at times with some things at the university. But this is not the appropriate way to do this."

Those who favored the amendment came back repeatedly to taxpayer dollars, telling the body that their constituents are upset some of their money is being spent on the program.

"We have the power of the purse within this body, so if we choose to defund this particular academic study, we can do that," Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, said, urging the body to vote for the amendment.

"Wyoming taxpayers do not have to submit to the woke agenda," Rodriguez-Williams reiterated during her second time at the stand. "The people, through their elected representatives, such as me and you, can push back."

Strock suggested funding the department with donations rather than tax money.

"Maybe it's something we really need to look at, because there are many taxpayers that are very upset about this," she said.

Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, brought forward a similar amendment last year, though a legislative committee ended up replacing it with a compromise provision hatched by a joint committee. That provision requires the university to report to legislative panels on the school's general education requirements, as well as any policies or regulations that incentivize or disincentivize students to take certain coursework outside of their majors.

Steinmetz described the amendment as an effort to stop teaching UW students to be “activists.”

The same amendment also came up in the House last session but died after the rules committee deemed it not germane to the budget.

Those amendments, however, solely targeted the university's gender and women's studies department, whereas Ward's proposal was much broader, taking aim at any gender studies courses, gender studies academic programs, co-curricular programs and extra-curricular programs as well.

Rep. Ken Chestek, D-Laramie, took issue with that broadness, and reminded the body that the courses in question aren't "forced on anybody."

"Why should we be telling our adult students, 'You may not learn about this topic'?" he questioned.

Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, who supported the amendment, wondered what the debate would be like if the body were debating funding to teach biblical history.

"I wonder where this would go on that point," Jennings, an ally of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, mused. "We've seen our culture come and go with how they view things, and this is a statement. It's not saying they can't have their capability or their opportunities to go learn, they're just saying we're not going to take taxpayer dollars and fund that."

It's not a surprise that this amendment has come up.

Some lawmakers have leveled a lot of criticism against the University of Wyoming for allowing activities and curricula that center around gender-related topics.

At an October event hosted by former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder, Steinmetz said that defunding the school's gender studies program would be something that some lawmakers aimed to try again this year.

Ward told the Star-Tribune that she hadn't coordinated with Steinmetz, whom she said she considers a friend, on this amendment specifically.

Following the university's decision to suspend the tabling rights of a Laramie church elder for targeting a transgender student by name, Ward circulated among some lawmakers a letter condemning the school's action.

Signatories of the letter -- 11 newly-elected lawmakers (including Strock), members of the hard-line conservative Wyoming Freedom Caucus and Secretary of State Chuck Gray -- demanded the school to "reverse the direction that the culture of our university is taking."

"Colleges in general need to lose their 'wokeness' and focus on serious academic inquiry or they are fast undermining their legitimacy," Ward said in a December email to the Star-Tribune regarding the letter.

Ward repeated much the same message on Friday.

"UW needs to return to serious academic inquiry," she told the Star-Tribune prior to the vote.

Ward began her explanation of the bill by referring back to the tabling incident at UW before Sommers stopped her, reminding her to keep discussion on the amendment.

Ward told the Star-Tribune prior to the vote that she hadn't communicated with the university specifically about the amendment. When asked if there were other departments or areas of study at the university she found concerning, Ward said she intends to focus just on gender studies for now.

This article has been updated.