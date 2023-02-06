CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Secretary of State's post won't see any changes after a bill that would have transferred some of the position's electoral duties to another body failed on Friday for procedural reasons.

House Bill 115, sponsored by freshman lawmaker and University of Wyoming law professor Kenneth Chestek, D-Laramie, failed to make it out of committee by Friday's deadline.

The bill would have transferred elections administration duties from the secretary of state to the Wyoming state canvassing board, which reviews vote totals in elections and either certifies them or calls for a recount.

An additional member would have been appointed to the board -- which is made up of the governor, the secretary of state, the state auditor and the state treasurer -- to keep the body nonpartisan. If the majority of the state canvassing board members are from the same political party, then the House and Senate floor leaders would have jointly appointed a member from the largest political party outside of the one that the majority of members are affiliated with. Otherwise, the governor would have appointed the additional member.

The bill was similar to legislation that Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, proposed back in August after Secretary of State Chuck Gray won the Republican primary election. It was a given at that point that Gray would become the next secretary of state since he was unopposed for the general election.

Gray, the former representative of House District 57, is a 2020 presidential election skeptic who ran primarily on a platform that focused on rooting out voter fraud and getting rid of ballot drop boxes.

While some see Gray as a champion of election integrity, others view him inversely as a serious threat to fair elections, a concern that Zwonitzer expressed in his pitch for his proposed bill. But Zwonitzer, who later cosponsored Chestek's bill, ended up dropping the idea at the time because there didn't appear to be much appetite for such legislation.

Chestek previously told the Star-Tribune that he had hoped to get Gray on board with the legislation, though the secretary of state and others had denounced Zwonitzer's prior proposal.

“I think there’s a legitimate argument that he can get on board with me here,” he told the Star-Tribune. “He ran on election integrity, and this is how you do election integrity. This is a step forward for election integrity.”