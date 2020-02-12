Attempt to repeal gun-free zones in Wyoming fails, while handgun waiting period is rejected

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The final vote was 27 against and two in favor.

"This is not about trying to take someone's guns away. It's to prevent a circumstance where someone can't take it any longer," Rothfuss said. "This is to save a life, to save two lives, to save a few. It won't stop suicide, but it presents a chance to save that life."

According to research from Johns Hopkins University, while firearms are used in less than 10 percent of all suicide attempts, they account for more than half of all suicide deaths.

Wyoming — one of the least-restrictive states for gun purchases in the country — also boasts one of its highest gun suicide rates. In 2016, Wyoming averaged nearly 15 gun suicides for every 100,000 residents — more than twice the national average and third-most in the U.S., according to the Violence Policy Center.

Overall, Wyoming ranked sixth among all states in regards to gun deaths between the years 2008-17, according to the left-leaning Center for American Progress.