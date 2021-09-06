Attempts from fellow Republicans to oust Cheney continue

McCarthy offered Rep. Jim Banks and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan to serve as Select Committee members, but Pelosi rejected these nominations, leaving Kinzinger and Cheney as the only two Republicans on the committee among seven Democrats, even though the committee was originally intended to be bipartisan.

So far, the letter has only accumulated 16 signatures from lawmakers who are considered close supporters of Trump and who have perpetuated the former president’s unfounded allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn were all signatories, in addition to a number of other House Freedom Caucus members.

Even among the far right in the House, however, there appears to be division over Cheney’s and Kinzinger’s seats on the committee. The House Freedom caucus has over 40 members, but the letter received less than half of their signatures.

Cheney has not yet spoken to McCarthy about the letter, according to a spokesperson from Cheney’s office.

When Cheney and Kinzinger were first named to the committee, there was an initial push to oust the two, but McCarthy did not act.