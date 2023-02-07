CHEYENNE — A sweeping abortion bill that would replace last year’s abortion trigger ban and do away with rape and incest exemptions is headed to its last reading in the House after amendments to address concerns about the bill’s constitutionality failed Tuesday.

The 19-page bill aims to go even further than Wyoming’s trigger ban, preventing abortion in cases of incest or rape and allowing district attorneys and the Wyoming attorney general to sue abortion providers. It also makes certain interpretations of the Wyoming Constitution and would allow the bill’s sponsor and cosponsors, by joint resolution, to intervene in potential court cases challenging the legislation.

Much of the debate on the bill has focused on concerns about its constitutionality, with some anti-abortion lawmakers arguing against it in the belief that it wouldn’t survive legal scrutiny. If the bill were to become law but then struck down in court, Wyoming would be left without any abortion ban on the books since the proposed legislation would repeal the current abortion trigger ban. (That ban is being challenged in court and currently isn’t enforced. For now, abortions in Wyoming remain legal.)

The amendments that lawmakers brought forth Tuesday aimed to address some of the constitutional and other concerns that had come up during debate the previous day. But the House ended up rejecting all of them.

The first amendment, sponsored by Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, attempted to take out part of the bill that would allow for the sponsor or cosponsors of the bill to intervene in a potential case challenging the legislation’s constitutionality.

“The concern is, as currently written, we are allowing a path for the Legislature to appoint someone to intervene in a court case. If that’s not a clear violation of separation of powers between the legislative and the judiciary, I don’t know what is,” Western said in his pitch for the amendment, adding at the close of his comments that getting rid of “one of the biggest red flags” in the bill would give it a better chance of surviving legal scrutiny.

Some of the debate over the amendment, which failed in a voice vote, centered on the fact that the bill would exclusively give its sponsor and cosponsors the power of intervention, a point which some lawmakers found odd or worrisome.

During debate in the House Committee of the Whole on Monday, Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, questioned what would happen if the bill were to be litigated say, 20 years down the road, when potentially the sponsor or cosponsors of the bill are no longer part of the Legislature.

Fred Harrison, a Wyoming attorney who represents the anti-abortion group Wyoming Right to Life and who helped draft the bill, told the Star-Tribune that this shouldn’t be a problem since he expects that if there were to be any legal challenge to the bill, it would happen right away. Rodriguez-Williams gave the same reasoning on the House floor Tuesday.

But regardless of those logistical questions, Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, a lawyer and anti-abortion lawmaker who voted in favor of the abortion trigger law that the Legislature passed last year, said that giving that power only to the sponsor or cosponsors of the legislation could be unconstitutional under Article 3, section 27 of the Wyoming Constitution. That section prohibits the Legislature from passing local or special laws in “cases where a general law can be made applicable...”

Crago argued that the bill essentially takes the sponsor’s and cosponsors’ names and puts them into statute, creating a “special law for a certain class of people.”

“So if we’re going to do that, why don’t we just put their names in the law? Why don’t we just write them right in the bill and say, ‘These particular people who signed on to this bill are the only ones who are entitled to do this’? I would submit to you that is unconstitutional.”

Heartbeat

The second amendment to House Bill 152, sponsored by Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, would have changed some of the fundamental definitions and understandings that the bill as originally written is trying to establish. It too ended up failing.

Brown’s amendment would have gutted some of the bill’s declarations and interpretations of the Wyoming Constitution, most notably one declaring that abortion is not health care under the state’s constitution, and done away with its definition of when life begins. Rather than defining fertilization as the beginning of life, and thus when abortions would be outlawed, the amendment would have pushed the timeline back to when a heartbeat can be detected. It also would have deleted other language in the bill indicating that life begins from conception.

“Something may happen, the doctor performs a procedure and abortion occurs. They didn’t know that the person was pregnant because conception had just happened maybe a day or two prior. That’s why I tried to bring in the heartbeat portion of this,” Brown explained.

His amendment brought out more debate around the fundamental questions of what is and isn’t health care, and when life begins.

“The pro-abortion side often intentionally confuses convenience abortions with health care, and this amendment muddies the waters, makes it more confusing,” Cody Republican Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, the bill’s sponsor, argued.

“I go on further to say that at conception, at that very moment, a new and unique individual is formed. All of the inherited features of this new person are determined.”

In his closing pitch, Brown said the amendment didn’t come from his personal feelings about abortion, but rather from the concerns and frustrations that lawmakers had expressed in discussion about the bill.

“If we don’t pass it, I’m OK with that,” Brown said. “I can’t vote for this bill the way it is, but I’m OK with not passing this amendment.”

Another amendment sponsored by Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne, which would have defined health care as “the provision of safe, effective, timely, equitable and integrated medical care to persons including a community,” also failed.

More amendments will come on third reading of the bill in the House, which has to take place Wednesday for the bill to meet deadline. There are already a couple proposed for the bill’s last reading in the House.

