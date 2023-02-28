CHEYENNE – Multiple attempts to squash a bill in the Senate that would extend Medicaid postpartum coverage for mothers failed Monday night.

House Bill 4 was placed at the bottom of the general file list by Senate Majority Floor Leader Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, but his schedule was challenged before the chamber adjourned for the day. Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, requested that the chamber take up the legislation in the committee of the whole, and the motion passed.

As the bill was starting to be introduced, Hicks stood and moved the Senate Committee of the Whole rise and report. He said it would take precedence over any other motion, even one on HB 4. He has the power as a majority floor leader to ask the body to finish considering bills in the committee of the whole, but Monday presented a special case.

It was the last day to consider legislation in the committee of the whole, and leaving would mean killing any bill left on the schedule.

Baldwin only needed a simple majority to override the motion to report, and the vote was 16-14.

He successfully managed to bring the bill up for debate, and explained that it would extend Medicaid coverage for postpartum mothers from two months to a year. This would give them access to all the services Medicaid provides, and Baldwin said it would improve maternal health rates statewide. He said close to one in three pregnancy-related deaths occur in the postnatal stage between one week and one year.

“When we protect a mother, it protects the baby,” he said. “Without a healthy mother, we don’t have healthy babies.”

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, voted not to take up the bill, but he said now that it was in front of the chamber, he would voice his support. He said he is pro-life, and that meant he supported surrounding women who have unplanned pregnancies with all the resources available to them. He believes they are critical in the decision to keep a child.

“Sometimes, the women who have these unplanned pregnancies have a lot of resources and family and support systems. Most often not,” he said. “And so I am in favor of this, because I favor life.”

After he made an additional argument that it was not expanding Medicaid, the chamber was met with another attempt to kill the bill. Hicks pointed out that the bill included a $1.9 million appropriation from the general fund and $1.9 million in federal funds, and asked for it to be re-referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Sending it back to committee would have ensured the bill could not be heard in time to meet the session deadline, but Sen. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, said it was already referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee and returned with a “do pass” recommendation.

This was upheld in the bill’s status updates, which showed the Senate Labor Committee approved it 3-1-1, and the Senate Appropriations Committee backed it with a 4-0-1 vote when it was re-referred last Thursday.

Hicks withdrew his motion, and the debate continued among senators. Supporters said they needed to ensure mothers in the state were taken care of.

“I’m not just pro-birth,” said Sen. Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne. “I’m pro-life.”

The only senator to stand against the bill on the floor during the debate was Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne. She voted not to pass it out of the Senate Labor Committee, and said she was concerned with the implications of further entangling the state with the federal government. She said she was also pushed over the edge in her decision not to support HB 4 because no pregnant women testified to say they wanted or needed the legislation.

However, within just 15 minutes of Baldwin’s initial motion, the Medicaid postpartum extension bill made it through the Senate Committee of the Whole before adjournment.

HB 4 also faced no opposition or amendments in its second reading Tuesday morning, and will be considered for the last time this general session on Wednesday.

“I really do appreciate the debate we’ve had on this. I think it’s good,” Hicks concluded. “Anytime that we actually go through – in a very, what I would say collegial type of use of the rules and regulations – and debate these things: it makes us a better body. And we all know sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.”