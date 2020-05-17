Attorney general is unlikely underdog in Montana governor's race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BILLINGS, Mont. — Attorney General Tim Fox is an unlikely political underdog after capturing more votes than any other candidate, in any race, to win a second term in Montana’s 2016 election.

Yet that’s the clear dynamic heading into the final weeks of the Republican primary for governor, where U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has built up a huge cash lead and touts close ties to the Trump administration.

It’s put the normally affable Fox on the offensive, characterizing Gianforte as a toxic political figure who is trying to buy the race after the former technology entrepreneur lost an earlier bid for governor, in that same 2016 election.

Even as the two described themselves as friends and largely agreed on policy matters, Fox needled Gianforte on everything from his spending in the race to the lawmaker's attendance record in Congress during their only two debates. He said in an interview that Gianforte will only get so far by “touting his Trumpness” as voters look for a steady leader amid the pandemic.

“I’ve had success building bridges and bringing people together. That’s what Montanans are craving,” Fox said. “We’re going to have to have leaders who are uniters and unifiers to find our way forward, not polarizing and divisive figures who turn people off.”