Auditor Racines to seek second term

SHERIDAN (WNE) — Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines is pursuing her second term in the role.

“This office is important to this Republican party and important to the people of Wyoming,” Racines said. “During the last 3 ½ years, we walked our talk of fiscal accountability daily, with every step. We scrutinized every line item, every entry, every dollar.”

The state auditor is the chief accountant and payroll officer to the state. Racines, a licensed Certified Public Accountant and experienced auditor, was elected to the role in 2018.

Racines said she has promoted transparency during her first term. During her first 30 days in office, she produced and turned over six years of state expenditure data that had been previously unreleased due to litigation. She also launched wyopen.gov, a site that gives residents easy access to the state’s expenditure information.

Racines said she was proud of all she had accomplished and is looking forward to continuing that work into a second term.

“The last few years have been hard: hard on our businesses, hard on our families, hard on our bank accounts,” Racines said. “It’s more important than ever to maintain Wyoming’s fiscal health and think mindfully about our future. We have a job to do…I’m asking voters to let me do my part to move Wyoming forward.”

Racines, a Republican and fiscal conservative, received 73.2% of the vote during the 2018 general election against Democratic candidate Jeff Dockter. She is currently the only candidate who has announced her intention to run for the auditor position this year.

