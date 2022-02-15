Backers push to restore funding for expanding state's suicide hotlines

After pushback from Gov. Mark Gordon and others, a group of lawmakers will make another attempt at earmarking additional money for the state’s suicide hotlines, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday.

In December, Gov. Mark Gordon recommended spending $7 million in relief aid to staff both of Wyoming’s suicide hotlines 24/7. The Joint Appropriations Committee rejected that request a few weeks ago.

Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, said the new attempt will likely be “at least $2.5 million, if not the full $7 million” that Gordon originally recommended. He added that he’s heard from multiple of his Senate colleagues that they may bring an amendment of that nature. That could happen as soon as Wednesday.

This $7 million was present in the governor’s American Rescue Plan budget. Wyoming is receiving over $1 billion in aid over two years, and Gordon and the Joint Appropriations Committee have to decide how best to spend the money.

Wyoming had the highest suicide rate in the nation in 2019 (2020 numbers have not been released yet) and is the only state left without a fully staffed hotline.

Another member of the Appropriations Committee, Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, said she also heard rumblings of an amendment to increase spending on suicide prevention.

If lawmakers opt for $2.5 million rather than the full $7 million, that would likely prompt a decision: fund one of the hotline centers 24/7 or fully staff both of them on opposite hours.

But $2.5 million will “get us what we need right now,” said Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers.

Since the committee removed his budget request, Gordon has made it clear he’d like to see the funding restored.

“Suicide sadly remains an all too frequent event, especially for our veterans,” Gordon said Monday, in his State of the State address that kicked off the 2022 Budget Session. “I ask you to consider using American Rescue Plan dollars to do more in our fight against suicide.”

The following day, the Senate Appropriations Committee met to discuss three budget bills, and the lack of funding to build out the state’s suicide hotline came up once again.

Gordon Policy Director Renny MacKay spoke before the committee for a few minutes Tuesday, and he dedicated much of that time to reiterate that the governor “cares a lot about” funding the hotline, adding that he hopes the committee will reconsider its decision.

The governor’s office is not the only group pushing the committee to reconsider. Some may argue the hotline is not effective, or at least not worth a $7 million investment, but Summerville disagrees.

“It’s a really important piece in the mental health continuum,” she told the Star-Tribune.

In mid-July, people in all states will be able to call the number “9-8-8” as a suicide hotline, much like calling 911. Without a fully staffed center and the money to educate the population, Wyoming won’t be able to fully utilize the number, Summerville said.

Part of the money, if successfully put back in, will also be used to establish more robust local partnerships between crisis centers, the hotlines and law enforcement to ensure that they work smoothly once 988 is available to call.

Fifty percent of the calls come in during off hours and the hotlines receive 350 to 400 calls per month. Since the hotlines were launched in 2020, 16 lives have been saved while people were in the process of the act, Summerville testified.

The Appropriations Committee acknowledged the severity of the issue Tuesday morning, but they’re still skeptical that $7 million towards the hotline is the best use of the funds.

“I get emails that state outright that I don’t care about suicide,” said Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, adding that his family has personally been touched by suicide. “I appreciate the seriousness of the issue, I was just given zero guidance as to what $7 million would do.”

Although the money was cut, Summerville said that she feels like “there’s good support from legislators.”

“We are very hopeful,” she said.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

