Backlog of toxic Superfund cleanups grows under Trump

Pollution still flows from the mines and into Upper Tenmile Creek more than 20 years after the area was added to the Superfund list.

About 6 miles from Rimini in the rural Landmark subdivision is a huge pile of contaminated soil that was removed from residential yards. It was supposed to be hauled away but now has weeds growing over it after sitting untouched for several years, said Patrick Keim, who lives nearby.

“It’s a sword of Damocles hanging over us,” Keim said. “It just seems counterproductive they would spend two or three million dollars remediating this piece of property, haul it off and stockpile it across the road and then run out of money and leave this big pile for everybody to look at.”

Montana environmental regulators also are involved in the cleanup but say they need the EPA to come through with money for the work to resume, since the federal agency is providing 90 percent of funding.

Under Trump, the EPA has pointed to a different yardstick in declaring it was making progress on Superfund cleanups — the number of cleaned-up sites officially deleted from the roster of more than 1,300 Superfund sites.