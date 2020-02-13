Ban on public gun buyback programs in Wyoming advances in the Legislature

CHEYENNE — Legislation to permanently outlaw public gun buyback programs easily cleared its second hurdle Thursday morning and will now head back to the House floor.

Sponsored by Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, House Bill 28 would prohibit any and all gun buyback programs performed by any public entities, a class that includes universities, local and state governments, and law enforcement.

The final vote was 8-1 in favor of the bill, with Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, as the lone dissenting vote.

The legislation, if passed, would not apply to private gun buyback programs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While gun buyback programs are all but a non-issue in Second Amendment-friendly Wyoming, Lindholm told committee members the preemptive legislation was intended to both ensure Wyoming never went the direction of some East Coast states that have shifted toward Democratically controlled legislatures. He adding the bill would guarantee that public money will never be spent on purchasing one’s guns, joking that the legislation could be considered an economic development piece for shifting gun owners to go to pawn shops to get rid of their used guns.