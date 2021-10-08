Barrasso broke party ranks to move debt ceiling extension forward

Sen. John Barrasso was one of 11 GOP senators to join Democrats in voting to advance a bill that would extend the nation’s debt ceiling for the short term.

The 61-38 procedural vote allowed the debt ceiling bill to achieve final passage in the Senate. Sixty votes were needed — which necessitates the support of at least 10 GOP senators — to help get it over a procedural hurdle that was preventing it from moving to a full vote.

The bill was then passed by the Senate along party lines, with all 50 Democrats voting in favor (meaning Barrasso ultimately voted against it). The House is expected to vote on the bill Tuesday.

“Senator Barrasso voted against the bill to raise the debt ceiling for two months. Democrats will have to raise the debt ceiling in December, and he will oppose it again,” said Laura Mengelkamp, a spokeswoman for the senator.

The debt ceiling increase would raise the country’s borrowing limit by $480 billion and prevent a federal default that experts warned could cause an economic calamity. The Treasury Department estimates the U.S. government would reach the new debt ceiling around Dec. 3, at which point Congress may risk defaulting on their debt once again.