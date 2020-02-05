Barrasso calls impeachment a 'stunt;' Enzi says it was conducted in 'haphazard manner'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his statement on acquittal, Enzi – who is retiring at the end of the year – offered his own reasons for his vote to acquit the president. One of the handful of senators present for the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, Enzi’s comments on impeachment mirrored those of many of his Republican colleagues, who have correctly insisted that impeachment was a focus of Democrats in both chambers from the start of his presidency and that the process should not be about politics, but about criminal activity.

“Impeachment is inherently undemocratic because it reverses an election, so in election years, the bar for considering impeachment and removal goes even higher,” Enzi said. “Ultimately, the American people should and will have the final say.”

However, Wyoming’s senior senator avoiding delving into a number of specifics of the case against the president, calling the Democrats’ case against the president flimsy, lacking in witnesses and relying too heavily on circumstantial evidence with no acknowledgement of the administration’s lack of compliance with Congressional subpoenas.