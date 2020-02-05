Barrasso calls impeachment a 'stunt;' Enzi says it was conducted in 'haphazard manner'

One Wyoming senator characterized it as a “political stunt.” The other, an incomplete case conducted in a “haphazard manner.”
But on the question of impeachment – and whether to acquit President Donald Trump of the two charges levied against him by their colleagues in the House of Representatives – both Sens. John Barrasso and Mike Enzi came to the same verdict shared by all but one of their fellow Republicans in the upper chamber on Wednesday: not guilty.
For both men, Wednesday’s vote signifies a fresh start for the United States Congress following months of vitriol between Republicans and Democrats in both chambers.
Barrasso – who was a constant presence on cable television in the lead-up to impeachment and has been a close ally of the president – said in a statement that Wednesday’s acquittal of the president on charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power meant an opportunity to get “back to work for the American people” on legislation like the highway infrastructure bill praised by the president in his State of the Union address Tuesday night.
“The time for political stunts is over,” Barrasso said in a statement following the vote. “The Senate had a fair trial and clear acquittal. Republicans stayed true to the Constitution. Now the Senate gets back to work for the American people.”
In his statement on acquittal, Enzi – who is retiring at the end of the year – offered his own reasons for his vote to acquit the president. One of the handful of senators present for the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, Enzi’s comments on impeachment mirrored those of many of his Republican colleagues, who have correctly insisted that impeachment was a focus of Democrats in both chambers from the start of his presidency and that the process should not be about politics, but about criminal activity.
“Impeachment is inherently undemocratic because it reverses an election, so in election years, the bar for considering impeachment and removal goes even higher,” Enzi said. “Ultimately, the American people should and will have the final say.”
However, Wyoming’s senior senator avoiding delving into a number of specifics of the case against the president, calling the Democrats’ case against the president flimsy, lacking in witnesses and relying too heavily on circumstantial evidence with no acknowledgement of the administration’s lack of compliance with Congressional subpoenas.
"The House managers claimed the president wanted to influence an election, but it is difficult to see how the House’s rush to bring this case in such a haphazard manner is nothing more than an attempt to influence the 2020 election," Enzi said.
He did, however, focus on Congress’ delay in sending the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, and levied accusations of the president’s agenda being disrupted by protests, internal dissent within his own administration, and members of the Democratic Party.
Like Barrasso, and like he did in the Clinton trial in 1999, Enzi also said Wednesday’s vote offers an opportunity for a country to renew itself and to heal. He spoke of a desperate need for more civility in the country, calling on his fellow citizens to focus not on the 20 percent of issues they disagree on, but the 80 percent they do agree on.
“Too often it feels like our nation is only becoming more divided, more hostile,” he said in his statement. “I do not believe that our country will ever be able to successfully tackle our looming problems if we continue down this road. As we move forward from this chapter in our nation’s history, I hope that we will focus more on our shared goals that can help our nation, and not the issues that drive us apart.”