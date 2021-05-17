Barrasso encouraged after infrastructure bill meeting

“You had Larry Summers, a Democratic economist, begin to issue a warning about that, and we are starting to see, over the course of the last week or so, evidence that, in fact, we are headed down an inflationary path, which is really dangerous for the economy, dangerous for people in terms of the money that they’ve earned and they’ve worked so hard for,” Cheney said. “And so fighting against the reckless spending, fighting against the tax increases, will all be a priority of mine.”

Summers, who served as U.S. Treasury Secretary in the Clinton administration, has issued warnings about too much federal spending over the last week, after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported increases to its inflationary measures for the month of April.

“Policymakers at the Fed and in the (White House) need to recognize that the risk of a Vietnam inflation scenario is now greater than the deflation risks on which they were originally focused,” Summers told CNN this week. “Whatever was the case a few months ago, it should now be clear that overheating – not excess slack – is the dominant economic risk facing the U.S. over the next year or two.”

Biden’s infrastructure plan is one of three major spending proposals rolled out by his administration since January. The only one passed so far has been the American Rescue Plan, a stimulus package that brings just under $1.1 billion to Wyoming in relief funds and was opposed by all three of the state’s federal delegates.

