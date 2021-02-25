Barrasso, Lummis sign on to national election security legislation

Wyoming Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso have signed onto legislation to dramatically overhaul federal elections across the United States following months of unfounded allegations of rampant voter fraud in last year's presidential race.
Sponsored by Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the "Save Democracy Act" would eliminate numerous provisions in state-level election codes to increase voter participation during the 2020 elections, including the prohibition of automatic voter registration for federal elections, the elimination of unmonitored ballot collection boxes, and the requirement for absentee ballots be sent only to those who request them, among other provisions.
“The right to vote in America is sacred," Barrasso said in a statement. "Americans deserve confidence that our elections will always be both fair and transparent. This Save Democracy Act makes important reforms that will increase efficiency, security, and certainty in our voting process nationwide.”
To date, there has been no evidence of rampant voter fraud in the 2020 elections, while more than 60 court cases brought by President Donald Trump alleging voter fraud in that election failed to yield any evidence that such fraud occurred.
However, perception is everything: according to polling data from the Morning Consult, Republicans' confidence in the nation's elections fell dramatically after election day, amid months of false allegations perpetuated by the president himself. After the 2016 election, Trump claimed without evidence that approximately 5 million people voted illegally, and later passed an executive order to study the integrity of the nation's elections. That commission tasked with studying the issue was later dissolved after numerous lawsuits.
Democratic trust in the nation's elections, meanwhile, has risen substantially since Nov. 3, while independents' faith in the election has stayed even.
Scott's bill appears to be a conservative response to Democrats' own election bill known as H.R. 1, which was intended to improve ballot access. The legislation also comes amid a division between red and blue states in revising their election codes after the 2020 elections. Where Democratically-controlled states have sought to expand access, red states have resisted it, seeking to limit ballot access even further. Sometimes, those efforts have drawn resistance from their own officials.
"We are reviewing bills," Georgia's Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, tweeted on Wednesday. "Once we see something that prioritizes the security and accessibility of elections, we’ll throw in support. At the end of the day, many of these bills are reactionary to a three-month disinformation campaign that could have been prevented."
Wyoming already follows many of the recommendations outlined in the bill. However, the legislation would eliminate the use of collection boxes for absentee ballots, which were authorized by the Wyoming Secretary of State during this year's elections. Wyoming is also inching closer to implementing a photo identification requirement to vote, advancing legislation by a 6-3 margin to do so earlier this week.