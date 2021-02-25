Barrasso, Lummis sign on to national election security legislation

Wyoming Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso have signed onto legislation to dramatically overhaul federal elections across the United States following months of unfounded allegations of rampant voter fraud in last year's presidential race.

Sponsored by Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the "Save Democracy Act" would eliminate numerous provisions in state-level election codes to increase voter participation during the 2020 elections, including the prohibition of automatic voter registration for federal elections, the elimination of unmonitored ballot collection boxes, and the requirement for absentee ballots be sent only to those who request them, among other provisions.

“The right to vote in America is sacred," Barrasso said in a statement. "Americans deserve confidence that our elections will always be both fair and transparent. This Save Democracy Act makes important reforms that will increase efficiency, security, and certainty in our voting process nationwide.”

To date, there has been no evidence of rampant voter fraud in the 2020 elections, while more than 60 court cases brought by President Donald Trump alleging voter fraud in that election failed to yield any evidence that such fraud occurred.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}