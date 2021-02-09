Barrasso, Lummis unlikely to convict Trump

Wyoming's Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis say they are unlikely to convict President Donald Trump on charges his rhetoric incited a violent mob at the United States Capitol last month, contending a former president cannot be convicted for crimes that may have occurred while in office.
In separate interviews with the Star-Tribune Tuesday morning, both senators – who have already voted unsuccessfully to dismiss the charges against Trump – said they believed that pursuing an indictment against Trump would be counter to the process for a Senate conviction outlined in the Constitution, an argument made by attorneys representing Trump.
“This is an unconstitutional impeachment,” Lummis said Tuesday morning. “You can’t convict a private citizen, and that’s a constitutional provision.”
“Impeachment is about removing a president from office,” Barrasso said.
Their objections to Trump’s impeachment closely align with those made by attorneys representing the former president, who maintain that Article I of the Constitution says the Senate cannot go further than removal from office. Because Trump is no longer in office, Trump's attorneys have argued, the Senate has no grounds to pursue conviction.
This argument has been disputed by numerous legal scholars, including Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, one of the House impeachment managers and a former constitutional law professor at American University, who pointed out in his opening arguments that numerous, former federal officials have been successfully tried for impeachment, and that Trump’s attorney’s arguments for dismissal are based on a misreading of what the Constitution actually says.
“Why is there so much agreement on this topic?” asked Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, in his opening statements. “Because that’s what the Constitution says.”
Tuesday’s arguments by both sides were simply to argue the constitutionality of an impeachment trial in the Senate. While a vote on that has not yet taken place as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, a simple majority is required to move forward. That's a likely prospect, given five Republican senators have already voted to pursue charges against the former president. Hearings will resume on Wednesday, with attorneys representing both the prosecution and defense having 16 hours to argue their side.
Conviction is unlikely, however: The Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of the Senate to convict, and it is unclear whether enough Republicans will join Democrats in voting to convict the President.
While the five Republicans who voted not to dismiss the charges could potentially vote to convict, the New York Times has reported only nine additional lawmakers -- Sens. Rob Portman, R-OH, Mitch McConnell, R-KY, Richard Shelby, R-AL, Bill Cassidy, R-LA, Todd Young, R-IN, Mike Crapo, R-ID, Jim Risch, R-ID, Dan Sullivan, R-AK, and Deb Fischer, R-NE – have refrained from taking a stance on impeachment prior to the trial.