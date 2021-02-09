Barrasso, Lummis unlikely to convict Trump

Wyoming's Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis say they are unlikely to convict President Donald Trump on charges his rhetoric incited a violent mob at the United States Capitol last month, contending a former president cannot be convicted for crimes that may have occurred while in office.

In separate interviews with the Star-Tribune Tuesday morning, both senators – who have already voted unsuccessfully to dismiss the charges against Trump – said they believed that pursuing an indictment against Trump would be counter to the process for a Senate conviction outlined in the Constitution, an argument made by attorneys representing Trump.

“This is an unconstitutional impeachment,” Lummis said Tuesday morning. “You can’t convict a private citizen, and that’s a constitutional provision.”

“Impeachment is about removing a president from office,” Barrasso said.

Their objections to Trump’s impeachment closely align with those made by attorneys representing the former president, who maintain that Article I of the Constitution says the Senate cannot go further than removal from office. Because Trump is no longer in office, Trump's attorneys have argued, the Senate has no grounds to pursue conviction.

