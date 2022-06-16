Barrasso, Lummis waiting on gun bill details before taking a position

Following a recent string of devastating mass shootings, the U.S. Senate is engaged in bipartisan negotiations on gun control legislation. So far, only a legislative framework is available, which 10 Republican senators have agreed to.

Wyoming’s Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso said they are not taking a position on the impending gun deal before the full text is available.

“There is a group of senators who have worked up a framework, and every senator wants to see the actual language,” Barrasso said in a statement.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that he is comfortable with the proposed framework and indicated he’d support the legislation that mirrors it.

A tentative endorsement from one of the most powerful Republicans on Capitol Hill is a positive sign for proponents of the bill. It suggests that there could be more than the 10 Republican supporters who may vote in favor of the final text.

Ten Republican votes would be enough to overcome a filibuster, should all Democrats support the legislation.

That said, McConnell’s endorsement appeared not to sway Wyoming’s Senate delegation.

“McConnell’s actions have not changed [Lummis’s] desire to see bill text before she makes a decision,” said Abegail Cave, press secretary for Lummis.

Barrasso’s team said the same.

Guns are deeply sewn into Wyoming’s fabric. In recent legislative sessions, lawmakers have drafted numerous gun rights bills in a state that is already one of the friendliest to firearms in the nation.

“As a senator from Wyoming, I know the meaning of the Second Amendment,” Barrasso said.

Lummis has been consistently supportive of the Second Amendment, but briefly indicated an openness to gun legislation now being discussed in the Senate.

She told CNN that she was surprised her office was bombarded with calls from constituents asking her office to do something about the mass shootings and that she’d be “inclined” to “look at” the impending legislation.

“I’ve been a little surprised at the phone calls we’ve been getting and how receptive Wyoming callers seem to be to address guns in some manner,” Lummis told CNN. “I am of the opinion that it’s more of a mental health issue than a gun issue. But, you know, I’m listening to what people from Wyoming are saying.”

Her team later walked back those statements.

“The headline used by CNN didn’t accurately reflect the quote Senator Lummis gave them,” Cave told Cowboy State Daily. “She is a strong defender of the Second Amendment, and will always defend the right of law-abiding citizens to bear arms.”

The Wyoming Republican Party, meanwhile, urged residents to contact their senators and ask they vote against the impending gun bill.

“First, pray for the families suffering loss as a result of the actions of violent criminals. They need our support as they grieve,” the email read. “Next, contact Senators Barrasso and Lummis and tell them to stand strong on 2nd Amendment rights and VOTE NO on misguided gun safety bills, both now and in the future. Remind them that Wyoming supports the 2nd Amendment! Call or email them today!”

If passed as the framework lays out, the bill would give resources to states to implement “red flag” laws, which allow police or family members to request courts keep firearms away from people if they are a risk to themselves or others. It would also establish a more robust background check process for those between the ages of 18 and 21 and allocate more money for mental health resources, among other provisions.

Many Republicans argue that mass shootings are not the result of guns themselves, but mental health issues.

From 2010 and 2019, gun deaths in Wyoming increased more than two-and-a-half times the national average and gun suicide increased nearly three times the national average, according to Everytown. Wyoming has the highest suicide rate in the nation.

The tentative goal is to have the bill text by the end of this week and possibly vote on it next week.

The Senate is currently divided down the aisle 50-50, but to overcome a filibuster (that would block passage of the bill) proponents need 60 votes. If McConnell and the 10 Republicans who signed off on the framework vote for the bill, they will not need Barrasso and Lummis to join them to get it passed.

