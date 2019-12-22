Barrasso’s CWD task force bill clears hurdle

JACKSON — There were no congressional naysayers Tuesday to a bill that would create a $7.4 million pot to fund research and unite state agencies around the goal of combating chronic wasting disease.

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, who spearheaded the legislation, became familiar with chronic wasting disease, or CWD, when it first popped up in the wild in his home state of Wyoming back in 1985. Nearly 35 years later, too little is known about the lethal, transmissible and degenerative sickness, which infects cervid species including elk, deer and moose, the Republican senator said.

“We still don’t know how it’s transmitted, and we don’t know what the heck is going on here,” Barrasso told the News&Guide in an interview. “Even though the states are working on different components of it, to me we need to have a national effort.”

Funding for Barrasso’s CWD task force was bundled with other natural resources legislative pieces that make up America’s Conservation Enhancement Act, co-sponsored by Tom Carper, a Democrat from Delaware. On Tuesday morning the bill cleared the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works in a 21-0 vote. It heads next to the floor of the U.S. Senate.