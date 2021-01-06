 Skip to main content
Barrasso says he will vote to certify result of Electoral College
Trump Impeachment

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., walks on Capitol Hill on Monday in Washington before the continuation of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Barrasso and Wyoming's senior senator, Mike Enzi, voted against removing Trump. 

 Susan Walsh, AP

Sen. John Barrasso has joined with Congresswoman Liz Cheney in committing to vote to certify the result of the Electoral College in-favor of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, breaking with his newly-elected colleague, Sen. Cynthia Lummis.

In a statement before the vote Wednesday, Barrasso said that while he was disappointed in the outcome of the 2020 election and shared in his party's concerns about a number of irregularities in the elections resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, he would ultimately stand with the states in upholding the result of the vote. 

“My loyalty is to the Constitution and to the people of Wyoming," Barrasso said in  statement. "Allowing certified electoral votes to be counted is my sworn duty. It is also consistent with the Constitutional authority of each state to certify their electors for president."

“In Wyoming, we pride ourselves on being guardians of the Constitution. We must maintain that commitment as we protect and defend our Constitutional freedoms,” he added.

Barrasso had previously said he would respect the result of the Electoral College in a statement recognizing Biden as the president-elect.

With his statement, Barrasso -- who crafted himself into a loyalist of President Donald Trump throughout the last four years -- breaks with Lummis, who joined a group of roughly a  dozen conservative members of the Senate who committed to refusing to certify the result of the vote until a federally-led investigation into states closely won by Biden was conducted. Lummis had previously said she would respect the result of the Electoral College, only to change her position in recent weeks.

The Trump campaign has sought to challenge those results in court more than 50 times, but has so far failed to produce evidence to back their allegations of substantial voter fraud in those tightly-contested states.

Politics Reporter

Nick Reynolds covers state politics and policy. A native of Central New York, he has spent his career covering governments big and small, and several Congressional campaigns. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport in 2015.

