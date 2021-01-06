Barrasso says he will vote to certify result of Electoral College

Sen. John Barrasso has joined with Congresswoman Liz Cheney in committing to vote to certify the result of the Electoral College in-favor of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, breaking with his newly-elected colleague, Sen. Cynthia Lummis.

In a statement before the vote Wednesday, Barrasso said that while he was disappointed in the outcome of the 2020 election and shared in his party's concerns about a number of irregularities in the elections resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, he would ultimately stand with the states in upholding the result of the vote.

“My loyalty is to the Constitution and to the people of Wyoming," Barrasso said in statement. "Allowing certified electoral votes to be counted is my sworn duty. It is also consistent with the Constitutional authority of each state to certify their electors for president."

“In Wyoming, we pride ourselves on being guardians of the Constitution. We must maintain that commitment as we protect and defend our Constitutional freedoms,” he added.

Barrasso had previously said he would respect the result of the Electoral College in a statement recognizing Biden as the president-elect.