Barrasso-sponsored conservation bill passes Senate, will now move to the House

Even then, all action needed to slow the spread of invasive species will likely not be taken immediately. According to a letter to the Legislature from Gordon’s natural resource and agriculture policy adviser, Joe Budd, “it is not anticipated that all recommendations will be ripe for action at this time.”

There has been some federal action on combatting invasive species, however. While the provisions of the ACE Act will infuse just $25,000,000 into federal coordination of invasive species programs over the next four years, Barrasso’s WILD Act — already signed into law by President Trump last year — included a number of facets to combat invasive species within federal agencies, including a cash prize competition for technological innovations in invasive species management.

The timeline for passage could be relatively short. Though the bill has sat in the Senate since January, the House is likely to take it up sometime in its current session, though a specific date for it to be heard has not been specified.

Already counting support in the House and largely unchanged since its introduction, however, the bill is all but certain to pass in its current form.

