Barrasso wanted voters to have a voice on SCOTUS nominee in 2016. Not this time.

As Senate Judiciary Committee chairman in 1992, then-Sen. Joe Biden – whose Democrats controlled the Senate – declared that there would be no vote on Republican President George H.W. Bush’s nominee to the bench in an effort to similarly let the people have a voice in the next Supreme Court justice.

While Biden’s speech at the time related to a hypothetical nomination – and he never actually had the opportunity to kill the president’s nomination – it was seized on by Republicans in 2016 and now, by figures like Barrasso in 2020 to argue that Republican actions are not hypocritical, but consistent with precedent: if the Senate and president are not of the same party, then the matter should be delayed. If they are of the same party, then the nomination should proceed full speed ahead.

“Let’s be very clear,” Barrasso said Sunday morning. “If the shoe were on the other foot and the Democrats had the White House and the Senate, they would right now be trying to confirm another member of the Supreme Court. What we’re proposing is completely consistent with the precedent. What happened in 2016 – and let’s go back – we were following the Joe Biden rule.”