Barrasso wanted voters to have a voice on SCOTUS nominee in 2016. Not this time.

Roughly half a year before the 2016 presidential election, Sen. John Barrasso justified Republicans’ decision to block a vote on then Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland by saying the American people should “consider it as part of deciding who to support in November.”
Just two days after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – and with only about six weeks until the 2020 presidential election – Barrasso now believes that decision should be made before voters return to the polls. With their Senate majority and the presidency vulnerable, Republicans will be rushing to confirm a new Supreme Court justice this fall.
In two separate appearances on the cable news circuit over the weekend, Barrasso said President Donald Trump could choose his nominee to replace Ginsburg as early as this week after the president said Republicans have “an obligation” to fill the seat as soon as possible.
This contrasts greatly with the attitudes of Senate Republicans in 2016, who blocked the nomination of Garland, President Barack Obama’s nominee, following the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia in an effort to potentially save that seat for a conservative and help tip the nation’s highest court in their favor.
During an interview from his Casper office with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd Sunday morning, Barrasso was asked why he didn’t want to let the voters speak first. The senator said Republicans' current plans are consistent with past precedent.
As Senate Judiciary Committee chairman in 1992, then-Sen. Joe Biden – whose Democrats controlled the Senate – declared that there would be no vote on Republican President George H.W. Bush’s nominee to the bench in an effort to similarly let the people have a voice in the next Supreme Court justice.
While Biden’s speech at the time related to a hypothetical nomination – and he never actually had the opportunity to kill the president’s nomination – it was seized on by Republicans in 2016 and now, by figures like Barrasso in 2020 to argue that Republican actions are not hypocritical, but consistent with precedent: if the Senate and president are not of the same party, then the matter should be delayed. If they are of the same party, then the nomination should proceed full speed ahead.
“Let’s be very clear,” Barrasso said Sunday morning. “If the shoe were on the other foot and the Democrats had the White House and the Senate, they would right now be trying to confirm another member of the Supreme Court. What we’re proposing is completely consistent with the precedent. What happened in 2016 – and let’s go back – we were following the Joe Biden rule.”
Republicans have said differently, however. In 2018, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham even committed that the Senate would not vote on a Supreme Court justice in 2020, telling attendees at The Atlantic Festival to “use my words against me” should the situation ever arise. With a Democratic “trifecta” possible in 2020, Todd told Barrasso that the effort to tilt the bench further to the right was not just ideologically inconsistent, but sounded “like a power grab, pure and simple.”
In a way, it could be: Barrasso said in a hypothetical world where Democrats held the presidency and the Senate, they would be doing the exact same thing.
“Chuck Schumer has been very clear, the Democrats have been very clear. If they win the White House and the Senate, all bets are off,” Barrasso said. “They are going to blow up the filibuster. They are going to use the nuclear option. They are going to stack the Supreme Court. They've talked about raising the number of members of the Supreme Court even though Ruth Bader Ginsburg said it's a bad idea and she said it would politicize the court, and she said nine is the right number.”
Senate Republicans, meanwhile, have made controlling the judiciary a critical point for their re-election campaigns. In a fundraising email on Aug. 4, Barrasso reminded voters that the Republicans had helped to deliver “strong judicial candidates confirmed to the federal bench,” and GOP leaders have stressed their work confirming additional Trump-nominated justices as a reason to vote Republican this fall.
And they have a lot to gain as well: as federal justices serve lifelong appointments, the legacy of these judges will likely outlast the next Congress and president, making the accomplishments of sitting conservatives long-lasting.
It remains to be seen how the upcoming election will play into the nomination process. While many Republicans have made the nomination of conservative judges a central achievement of their Senate majority and are likely to support a Trump nominee, vulnerable lawmakers like Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have already come out against supporting a nominee prior to the election.
Other vulnerable Senators, such as Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, could be reluctant to support the election of a Supreme Court nominee and risk mobilizing Democrats at the polls.
On the national level, Democrats have already begun coordinated messaging against another Republican Supreme Court justice. Appearing on “This Week” with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued that Republicans were attempting to replace a justice prior to a Nov. 10 hearing on the still-popular Affordable Care Act, colloquially known as “Obamacare,” while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer teamed up with New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at an event in Brooklyn Sunday night to mobilize Americans in an effort to stall a vote until after the election.
“So many people’s rights are at stake in this election,” said Schumer. “If you care about all these rights, if you don’t want big, powerful, wealthy special interests to turn the clock back 100 years, please, our fervent plea, our fervent wish, is that you call your senator.”
