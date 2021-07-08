Biden appoints Gordon to bipartisan Council of Governors

President Joe Biden appointed Gov. Mark Gordon to the Council of Governors on Thursday along with eight other appointees. Gordon will accept the president’s nomination, a spokesperson told the Star-Tribune.

These nominees are named every two years by the sitting president, and this is Gordon’s first time serving on the council.

“Wyoming faces the same threats as other states, including the impact of extreme wildfires that threaten our homeland,” a White House official told the Star-Tribune. “Additionally, [Gordon] represents the nation’s leading energy exporting state and, in his role as Governor of Wyoming, works to protect critical national infrastructure.”

The council is a bipartisan group of five Democratic governors and five Republic governors that “serves as the lead forum to strengthen partnerships between the Federal government and State governments to better protect our nation from threats to our homeland security and all types of hazards,” a press release announcing the appointment states.

“Federal-state cooperation is critical to protecting communities given the evolving challenges and threats facing our country, which range from extreme weather to domestic and international terrorism to a global pandemic,” the release states.